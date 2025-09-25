Girls volleyball defeats Walter Johnson 3–0

The girls’ volleyball team (2-2) defeated Walter Johnson (2-2) in a 3–0 sweep on Friday night.

The first set started fairly close, but Whitman was more dominant on the offensive end, winning it 25-18. The second set was also close, but Whitman was also able to win it 25–19. With all the momentum with Whitman, they were able to close out the game with a 25–16 victory in the set, securing the sweep over their rivals.

The Vikes will look to keep it rolling as they go to Churchill on Wednesday at 6:30 PM.