The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Girls volleyball defeats Walter Johnson 3–0

By Harrison Shear
September 21, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ volleyball team (2-2) defeated Walter Johnson (2-2) in a 3–0 sweep on Friday night. 

The first set started fairly close, but Whitman was more dominant on the offensive end, winning it 25-18. The second set was also close, but Whitman was also able to win it 25–19. With all the momentum with Whitman, they were able to close out the game with a 25–16 victory in the set, securing the sweep over their rivals.

The Vikes will look to keep it rolling as they go to Churchill on Wednesday at 6:30 PM.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
Eat Sprout aims to bring quick and healthy alternatives to traditional fast food.
Eat Sprout opens in Bethesda Row
Senior Destinations 2025
Senior Destinations 2025
Middle and elementary school students cannot have personal devices during any part of the school day, and high school students can use their phones at any time besides instructional time.
MCPS announces new cellphone policies
Alternative seating not only encourages student engagement, but also supports academic achievement. Seating that promotes movement improves executive functioning skills, helping students retain information more effectively.
Flexible seating: thinking outside of the desk
Pressbox: Baseball starts the playoffs home against QO
Pressbox: Baseball starts the playoffs home against QO
Pressbox: Girls softball takes on BCC to start their playoffs
Pressbox: Girls softball takes on BCC to start their playoffs
About the Contributors
Harrison Shear, Sports Writer
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus