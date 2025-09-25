Football beats Wootton 14–7

The boys’ football team (2–1) took down the Wootton Patriots (1–2) 14–7 on Thursday night in a defensive battle.

In the first quarter, both defenses played well, and despite a couple of red-zone opportunities, the game remained scoreless. With a minute left in the quarter, senior Lukas Schlotterer recovered a fumble that set up the Vikes’ offense with good field position.

The Vikes couldn’t take advantage of the fumble, and the game remained without a score until late into the second quarter. With under a minute left in the first half, the Patriots’ quarterback found a receiver wide open for a touchdown to give them the lead at halftime.

With Whitman down seven at the half, they needed a response. Early in the third quarter, junior Kiran Collie read the quarterback’s pass and picked it off, running it back 50 yards for a touchdown. Though the Vikes missed the extra point, the defensive touchdown gave Whitman the momentum it needed. Late in the 4th quarter, a 41-yard catch and run from Collie gave Whitman another scoring opportunity. A bruising seven-yard run from senior Logan Farrell gave Whitman the lead with just over five minutes to go in the game.

With less than two minutes left, the Wootton receiver broke a tackle and ran down the sideline for a big chunk of yards, but junior Dante La Guardia’s open-field tackle saved what would’ve been a game-tying touchdown. The Vikes didn’t have any more scares and stopped the Patriots on fourth down before taking a knee to seal the game.

The star for tonight was Collie, who had a pick-six as well as four catches for 69 yards. The defense also played exceptionally, tallying three turnovers and multiple sacks.

The Vikings will look to continue their success next Friday, Sept. 26, as they take on the Churchill Bulldogs (2–0) on the road at 6:30 p.m.