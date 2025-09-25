Girls soccer bests Wootton 1–0

The girls’ soccer team (2–2) defeated the Wootton Patriots (2–3) 1–0 at home on Wednesday Night, a satisfying victory for their second consecutive win.

Whitman started the game off strong, creating lots of chances with multiple give-and-gos. Freshman Parker Zedak and sophomore Sofia Tomita moved the ball with elite precision, putting constant pressure on Wootton’s defense. About 15 minutes into the first half, Tomita scored what would be the only goal of the game, completing a one-on-one with Wooton’s goalkeeper with an impressive bottom left finish.

The Whitman defense stayed focused in the second half, keeping constant possession and limiting chances despite intermittent rain. The Vikes maintained pressure on the offensive side of the ball but were unable to come away with a second goal. Sophomore Gabby Noya and Junior Katelyn Garrett led the way on defense for the Vikes, leading them to a victory and their second consecutive shutout.

The Vikes will face the Churchill Bulldogs on the road on Wednesday, September 24 at 7 p.m., with hopes of winning their third game in a row.