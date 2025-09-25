Montgomery County hosts the first Emergency Preparedness and Public Safety Fair

Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security hosted its first Ready Montgomery: Emergency Preparedness and Public Safety Fair at Wheaton Local Park in Silver Spring, Sept. 13. The event ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., aiming to inform community members how to be safe in an emergency.

Vendors included county agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS), the County Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) and the Department of Health and Human Services Crisis Center, as well as other organizations, including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Meals on Wheels of Takoma Park/Silver Spring.

Silver Spring resident Sylvia Liu attended the fair and found it valuable, but said it needed better advertising to attract a greater turnout.

“This is important for everybody, and a lot of people don’t know about it,” Liu said. “An event like this could make a big difference in somebody’s life.”

The fair — public and free to attend — featured various activities and resources: bleeding control demonstrations, emergency preparedness talks, CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) training and opportunities to explore emergency vehicles. The event also provided entertainment, including face-painting, giveaways, lawn games, shaved ice and food trucks.

Danielle Sullivan, who recently transitioned from teaching to emergency management, said it was a beneficial resource for the community.

“I think it’s really cool that the emergency management world is starting to get people more prepared with this,” Sullivan said. “They’re able to do some of it independently, instead of relying on emergency workers to be first on the scene.”

National Preparedness Month serves as a reminder that emergency preparation can significantly improve safety outcomes. The MCFRS responded to over 140,000 incidents in 2024, highlighting the importance of community readiness.

EMT David Pitarra said the event was an excellent way for the county to discover and connect with essential safety resources.

“You see a lot of Emergency Medical Services in your everyday life, but you never really get to learn what it’s all about,” Pitarra said. “It’s a great educational opportunity.”