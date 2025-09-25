World Athletics Championships Preview

An eventful year of track and field will culminate at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Sept. 13-21. From 16-year-old Cooper Lutkenhaus turning pro to a race devolving into a shoving match at the USATF Outdoor Championships, this season has been full of chaos. This will be the first major international track and field championship meet since last summer’s Olympics, which featured 14 gold medals for runners from the U.S. Like last year, there are Americans in contention in almost every event. Familiar faces such as Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Ryan Crouser will try to add to their already-decorated trophy cases, while young stars like Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and former UPS worker Jacory Patterson hope to make a statement on the international stage.

Here is the Black and White’s preview of the marquee events at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo:

Men’s 100-meter dash:

Story continues below advertisement

As always, the men’s 100-meter dash will be the biggest event of this year’s championships. Noah Lyles, the undisputed face of track and field, is seeking to defend his title as the fastest man alive. This won’t be easy, however, as Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson is out for revenge. Thompson lost to Lyles in the Paris Olympic final by a few thousandths of a second. This year, he holds the fastest time in the world with a 9.75-second wind-legal mark. Lyles’ countryman Kenny Bednarek, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, Jamaica’s Oblique Seville and Ghanaian collegiate sprinter Abdul-Rasheed Saminu are all contenders to knock off Lyles as well.

Women’s 100-meter dash:

This event is essentially a two-horse race between American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Saint Lucian Julien Alfred. Jefferson-Wooden is the current world leader and has been undefeated in this event all year. On the other hand, Alfred, the 2024 Olympic gold medalist, has been the only person able to keep up with Jefferson-Wooden all year. 2023 world champion Shaccari Richardson has struggled all year but will be a threat for a medal. Jamaican sisters Tina and Tia Clayton are eyeing the podium as well. The other Americans in contention are Kayla White and Tee Tee Terry.

Men’s 800-meter run:

In 2025, the men’s 800-meter saw athletes running jaw-dropping times across the board, making it a historic year for the event. Reigning Olympic gold medalist Emmanuel Wanyoni from Kenya is the clear favorite. Holding the world lead with a 1:41.44, he will look to break the world record in Tokyo, as he is only a half-second away. Defending world champion Marco Arop and Algerian Djamel Sedjati, two of the fastest runners in the event, will try to stop Wanyoni’s dominance. Additionally, three Americans who have all run 1:42 this year have a chance to medal: Donovan Brazier, who returned from years of injury to win the 800 at USAs; Cooper Lutkenhaus, the high-school phenom who recently signed a professional deal with Nike; and Bryce Hoppel, the American record holder in the event.

Women’s 400-meter dash:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the 400-meter hurdles world record holder, is switching things up this year by contesting the open 400-meter. She is currently ranked third in the world for the event behind Bahraini Salwa Eid Naser and Dominican sprinter Marileidy Paulino. These three will almost certainly comprise the podium, as their season bests are separated by a mere 0.23 seconds. No other athletes have gone under the 49-second barrier this season.

Men’s 1500-meter run:

The men’s 1500-meter should be full of fireworks, as it’s arguably the most competitive field in the whole meet. Defending world champion Josh Kerr and Norwegian runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen will renew their rivalry in Tokyo. Meanwhile, American Cole Hocker will look to spoil the party as he did in Paris and repeat his gold medal performance in this event. Dutchman Niels Laros has had a breakout season and should be a contender for the victory. American champ Jonah Koech, former UNC standout Ethan Strand, current world leader Azeddine Habz of France and Kenyan Phanuel Koech will also be aiming for a spot on the podium.

Women’s 100-meter hurdles:

The short hurdles could feature a podium sweep by the American women in Tokyo. Masai Russell comes in as the defending Olympic champion, world leader and overwhelming favorite to win. Americans Grace Stark and Alaysha Johnson both have a chance to compete for the podium as well. Nigerian Tobi Amusan and the Jamaican duo of Ackera Nugent and defending world champion Danielle Williams will try to stop the Americans from dominating the event.

Men’s 110-meter hurdles:

Americans have been dominating the high hurdles all season. Four of them will run in the event in Tokyo: defending world and Olympic champion Grant Holloway, former Walmart deli worker Dylan Beard, world leader Cordell Tinch and NCAA champion Ja’Kobe Tharp. Tinch is the clear favorite, while the other three Americans are all podium contenders. However, the French pair of Just Kwaou-Mathey and Sasha Zoya may be able to upset the men from the U.S. Hometown hero Rachid Muratake is ranked second in the world this year and has a shot to deliver glory at his home world championship.

Men’s 400-meter hurdles:

The big three of the 400-meter hurdles are set for another monumental clash in Tokyo. Norwegian Karsten Warholm is the defending world champion and world leader, while American Rai Benjamin is coming off a gold medal in Paris and a dominant win at the U.S. championships. Brazilian Alison Dos Santos, the third member of the trio, is right behind them, having beaten Benjamin at the Prefontaine Classic in June. NCAA champion Nathaniel Ezekiel has a long shot at a medal for Nigeria, and Americans Caleb Dean and Chris Robinson will contend for a high finish as well.

This is sure to be an exciting championship meet, and all the action will be available live on Peacock and CNBC in the U.S.