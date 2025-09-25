The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Field hockey knocks off Wootton 4–0

By Theodore Dupree
September 18, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The field hockey team easily dispatched the Wootton Patriots (3–1) 4–0 on Tuesday night. 

The first quarter was a stalemate, with neither team able to score in the poor weather conditions. The Vikes found their footing in the second quarter with Freshman star Antonia Parrado striking twice to put Whitman up 2–0 before halftime.

The second half proved to be much of the same for the Vikings. Their defense held strong and neutralized the Patriots’ attack while they continued to press on the offensive end. Parrado scored once more in the third and again in the fourth quarter to cap off an impressive night. The game finished 4–0 with Whitman picking up their third-straight shutout win.

Parrado has had a stellar start to her first high school season, leading the team in scoring with a remarkable ten goals through the first four games.

The Vikes will look to extend their win streak to four games as they host Walter Johnson on Friday, September 19, at 7 p.m.

