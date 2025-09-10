Boys Soccer defeats Landon 2–1 in nail-biter

The boys’ soccer team beat the Landon Bears 2–1 in an all-around great team performance.

During the first half, Whitman was controlling the game excellently and wasn’t letting the Landon atmosphere get to them. In the first quarter, senior Endric Lotsch scored to put Whitman up 1–0, providing great momentum to bring into halftime.

As soon as the second half began, Landon tried a new tactic, pressuring the ball intensely when Whitman had it. However, the Vikes didn’t let this affect them and were able to continue their dominance over the Bears. After a long ball, senior Pablo Kobeh had an impressive run down the field, beating multiple Landon defenders. He then played the ball into junior substitute Yinuo Chen, who was able to put it past the Landon keeper to put Whitman up 2–0. With this insurance goal, Whitman switched to a more defensive play in hopes of silencing the strong Landon attack. However, after a poor clearance by the Viking defense, Landon scored, giving them a hope of mounting the comeback. Despite this, the Whitman defense stayed strong and held on to the lead, with the final score being 2–1 in favor of the Vikes.

The boys’ soccer team looks to keep this win streak as they play St. John’s at home on Thursday, September 11th, at 4 p.m.