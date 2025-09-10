Field hockey demolishes Magruder 9–0

The field hockey team (1–1) annihilated the Magruder Colonels (0–2) 9–0 for their first win of the season on Monday night.

After a tough opening loss to Holton Arms last Friday, the Vikes bounced back in a big game against Magruder. Freshman standout Antonia Parrado struck first for the Vikes for the second game in a row, starting the match off right.

Whitman took a commanding 4–0 lead into halftime and did not let off the gas in the second half. Parrado finished with two goals, senior Emma Foscarini scored a hat trick and junior Kate Megary added two goals in the fourth quarter. Additionally, senior Maya Fritts and freshman Ella Kanzucker each netted a goal.

The game finished 9–0, and the Vikes improved their record to 1–1. Whitman will look to continue this momentum when they host Albert Einstein (2–0) on Wednesday, September 10th, at 7 p.m.