Field hockey demolishes Magruder 9–0

By Theodore Dupree
September 9, 2025
The field hockey team (1–1) annihilated the Magruder Colonels (0–2) 9–0 for their first win of the season on Monday night.

After a tough opening loss to Holton Arms last Friday, the Vikes bounced back in a big game against Magruder. Freshman standout Antonia Parrado struck first for the Vikes for the second game in a row, starting the match off right. 

Whitman took a commanding 4–0 lead into halftime and did not let off the gas in the second half. Parrado finished with two goals, senior Emma Foscarini scored a hat trick and junior Kate Megary added two goals in the fourth quarter. Additionally, senior Maya Fritts and freshman Ella Kanzucker each netted a goal. 

The game finished 9–0, and the Vikes improved their record to 1–1. Whitman will look to continue this momentum when they host Albert Einstein (2–0) on Wednesday, September 10th, at 7 p.m. 

