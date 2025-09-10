Football surpasses Kennedy 19–12 in overtime thriller

The boys’ football team (1–0) beat the Kennedy Cavaliers (0–1) 19–12 on Friday night, starting the season off on the right foot.

The Vikes got the ball first and quickly moved down the field with a series of quality rushes from senior Logan Farrell, as well as two receptions from junior Jack Wills. Unfortunately, the drive ended with no points after a sack brought Whitman out of field goal range.

Whitman didn’t see another good opportunity on offense until late in the first quarter when they moved the ball down the field and into the red zone. At the start of the second quarter, Farrell finished off the drive with a rushing touchdown for the first score of the game. The Vikes’ defense held the Cavaliers scoreless for much of the first half, but Kennedy broke through late in the half to tie the game up at 6–6.

In the third quarter, Whitman dominated, showcasing their elite defense with a fumble and a turnover on downs, which gave the Vikes’ offense great field position. On the back of the fumble, Farrell scored his second touchdown of the day to make the score 12–6.

The tides turned yet again in the fourth quarter, as the Cavaliers’ offense found a spark. Their elusive quarterback scrambled for a 40-yard touchdown to tie the game at 12–12. With the score still tied and one minute remaining, junior Carter Lowe intercepted a pass from the Kennedy quarterback. However, the offense didn’t have time to drive the ball down the field, and the game went into overtime.

In overtime, Whitman received the ball first and took no time to get the ball into the endzone, as Farrell lept through the middle of the field untouched for a 10-yard rushing touchdown. After nailing the extra point, the Whitman defense pushed the Cavaliers backwards and forced a fourth-down heave that fell incomplete to secure the win for the Vikes.

The game’s top performers for Whitman were Farrell, who finished with 32 rushes for 136 yards and three touchdowns, Wills, who had five catches for 32 yards, and Lowe, who caught one interception and did well in pressuring the opposing team’s quarterback.

The Vikes will look to keep this momentum going as they take on the Blake Bengals (1–0) at home next Friday, September 12th, at 7 p.m.