Field hockey falls to Holton Arms 4–2 in season opener

By Theodore Dupree
September 7, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The field hockey team (0–1) fell to Holton-Arms (3–0) 4–2 in a public vs. private school matchup to start the season. 

The Vikes got off to a strong start in the first quarter with freshman Antonia Parrado starting the scoring. Holton responded with a goal of their own in the second quarter to tie the game at 1 apiece. Parrado added her second goal of the game late in the second quarter to give the Vikes a 2–1 lead heading into halftime.

The third quarter was a close-fought battle throughout, with Holton managing to tie the game at 2–2. The Vikes created plenty of chances, but Holton pulled away late with two fourth-quarter goals to come away with a 4–2 victory.

Whitman will look to bounce back when they hit the road to face the Magruder Colonels (0–1) on Monday, September 8th, at 7 p.m.

