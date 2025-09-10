Boys Soccer beats Good Counsel 2–1 in season opener

The boys’ soccer team beat the Good Counsel Falcons 2–1 Saturday evening in a back-and-forth match.

Whitman got off to a blazing hot start to the game, as senior Endric Lotsch scored a goal within the first two minutes, bouncing it off the left crossbar into the back of the net. However, for the rest of the first half, the Vikes were not as dominant. Despite good defensive performances from junior Alexander Watkins and senior Noah Bloom, Good Counsel kept consistent possession in the Whitman half. Yet, junior goalie Ziggy Powell made multiple saves to ensure Whitman was up 1–0 at halftime.

In the second half, Good Counsel picked up right where they left off, maintaining the ball for the majority of the time. Good Counsel scored to tie up the game, but Whitman answered back quickly. Junior Jake Le Hir made a run down the left-hand side and passed it to senior Pablo Kobeh for an easy goal to put the Vikes ahead. Following this goal, Whitman looked a lot better and was able to control the game from then on. They made sure not to give the Falcons many chances and won the game 2–1.

The boys’ soccer team will look to continue this energy on Tuesday, September 9th, when they play against Landon at 5:30 p.m.