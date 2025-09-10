Flag football falls to Clarksburg 34–19

The girls’ flag football team (0–1) suffered a defeat against Clarksburg (1–0) 34–19 on Wednesday afternoon in their first game of the season.

Both teams had solid defense in the first minutes of the game, as Clarksburg shut down the Vikes’ offensive plays, maintaining good coverage. Despite the pressure, senior Mason Miller opened up the scoring with a strong run, scoring the first touchdown for Whitman to make the score 7–0.

Clarksburg quickly answered, scoring two touchdowns and taking the lead at halftime 26–7. To begin the second half, the Vikes’ defense fought back with numerous flag pulls, slowing down Clarksburg’s speed and breaking up pass plays. Whitman then scored another touchdown, but Clarksburg quickly scored back, making the score 34–13. Whitman scored one more touchdown late in the second half, but couldn’t find a comeback.

The Vikes will look to get on track when they play Paint Branch on Wednesday, September 10th, at 4 p.m. at home.