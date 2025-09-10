Golf competes in season opener at Bretton Woods

The golf team (1–1–1) competed in its first match of the season, defeating Poolesville, falling to Churchill and tying with Sherwood.

In total, Whitman recorded a 149 as a team, with all four scores under 40. Sophomore Leo Zelaya had the lowest score for Whitman, scoring a 35 on nine holes. Junior Andie Greenberg came in second for Whitman, two shots further back at 37. Senior Kavi Varma followed closely, shooting a 38 while sophomore Alex Bruch completed Whitman’s top four with a 39.

Up next, Whitman will compete at Northwest Golf Course on September 11th against BCC, Wootton, and Poolesville.

Kavi Varma is a Sports Editor for The Black & White