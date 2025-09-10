MCPS improves employee background checks after watchdog report

MCPS is revising its employee background check process after a county watchdog report found widespread lapses in staff screening. The district plans to present the changes to the Board of Education on Sept. 25.

The Aug. 4 review by the Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General found that over 12,000 MCPS employees had outdated criminal background checks, and about 4,900 staff members, who interact with students regularly, had not received a Child Protective Services (CPS) check. In some cases, outside contractors with unsupervised access to students began work before officials completed their required criminal history checks.

In an official statement, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the negligence in background checks is unacceptable and the county should address it immediately.

“As the largest school system in Maryland, MCPS has a profound responsibility to ensure the safety and security of over 160,000 students across 211 schools,” Elrich said. “We must do everything in our power to protect them.”

As part of its response, MCPS said it is prioritizing criminal checks for new hires, ensuring they are approved before starting work, clearing the CPS check backlog and reissuing badges to all staff.

Others in the community also expressed their concerns. The Montgomery County Council of Parent-Teacher Associations issued a statement condemning the lack of oversight and urging MCPS to take action. Whitman junior Alana Applebaum said the report disturbed her.

“In our current climate, where students fear guns and violence so much, we have many security measures in place to make the school a safe place,” Applebaum said. “The idea that teachers could have the potential to be enacting that very sort of violence is unsettling.”

Meanwhile, the district has begun taking concrete steps to address the lapses. On Aug. 21, the Board of Education approved an $800,000 contract for additional staff fingerprinting. Employees hired before 2019 are being re-fingerprinted and enrolled in Rapback, an FBI monitoring system that alerts employers of any changes to an individual’s criminal history.

Superintendent Thomas Taylor said the Inspector General’s report contained inaccuracies and failed to account for state-imposed structural barriers and the financial challenges of immediate reform.

However, Taylor acknowledged that the findings raised valid issues. The district will investigate why previous administrations failed to correct the lapses in background screening.

“While we have concerns with the Inspector General’s report, the underlying issues it raises should have been addressed years ago,” Taylor said. “Nothing is more important to this school system than our duty of care for the students we serve and the families who entrust their children to MCPS.”