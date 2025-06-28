Sales aren’t the same anymore: the impacts of profit maximization

Shoppers used to rise at the crack of dawn to line up outside stores during the holiday season, pulling out coupons and gift cards they had been strategically waiting to use. Many saved up rewards points over several months in anticipation of their hefty purchases. The practice was a rite of passage for all savvy members of a capitalist society.

Unfortunately, the nostalgic frenzy of this ritual is fading. In recent years, various factors including the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on global supply chains, rising inflation and increasing tariffs compelled popular brands to raise their prices. However, shoppers are beginning to suspect that the fluctuating economy isn’t the sole cause of skyrocketing prices and lower discounts.

Brands have been raising prices before store-wide sales for years, primarily to ensure that consumer savings don’t come at the cost of corporate losses. During the pandemic, a new capitalist phenomenon emerged: “price gouging.” Price gouging is when stores charge unreasonably high prices for goods and services, especially during periods of heightened demand like disasters. The inflated markups then become reference prices during “big” sales, where consumers believe they’re receiving a great bargain when they’re just paying a standard price. This practice is exploitative, as it often takes advantage of dire circumstances to make a quick profit.

The growing dissatisfaction with modern-day prices and sales is rooted in more than just stinginess. Brands should reevaluate COVID-19-era pricing that maximizes corporate profit, and in-person stores should revive the sanctity of sales to maintain consumer loyalty.

In the years following the pandemic, companies learned that prices, when raised strategically, did not deter consumers. Given the high-inflation context of preceding years, consumer expectations proved more lenient than usual in 2022 and 2023. By blaming disrupted supply chains, many businesses realized that they could increase prices and offer minimal discounts without losing revenue. As the economy stabilizes itself five years after the pandemic, consumers are beginning to shed their forgiving outlook.

Million-dollar lawsuits regarding “fake sale pricing” are pouring in, further damaging brand loyalty. JCPenney was one of many major retailers slammed with a class-action lawsuit, allegedly listing a maternity swimsuit top originally priced at $46 on sale for $31.99, despite never being sold at the higher price. In October 2024, customers accused Under Armour, Lowe’s Home Centers and L.L. Bean of misleadingly pricing sale items at their outlet stores.

Customers rationalized higher prices for certain goods against the backdrop of an American economy freshly recovering from widespread economic instability. However, new data from the Consumer Price Index shows that U.S. inflation is continuing on its steady downward trend; the annual inflation rate in April 2025 was 2.3%, the lowest since February 2021. The excuse of inflation is no longer valid, yet this news doesn’t seem to have reached the majority of American businesses that continue to take advantage of brand trust.

Some companies believe it’s fair for them to leverage their demand to implement price hikes. On an investor call in October 2021, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said Coca-Cola’s price swelling was “rational” when compared to rivals.

“There’s price inflation every year,” Quincey said, “but we approach it from the point of view of our brands need to earn the right to adjust their prices each year.”

As corporate profits reached a record high in the fourth quarter of last year, most consumers struggled to afford necessities. In the food and beverage industries, businesses are shrinking the size of their products without lowering sticker prices. Due to the prevalence of monopolies in recent decades, only a few companies command a disproportionate amount of control over markets in 75% of U.S. industries. Monopolies create a lack of competition, enabling corporate giants to decide prices in any given industry without fear of retaliation from consumers.

Many high school students earning and spending their own money for the first time are on the lookout for more price-conscious brands during key shopping seasons. Unfortunately, retailers at malls rarely provide goods within a reasonable price range. The rise of online marketplaces, however unethical, caters to those with strict budgets through their exploitative style of production.

Sophomore Susie Hoopes worked at a boutique marketed towards tourists in Ocean City, Md. last summer. Most items in the store were too expensive for the average person to even consider buying, she said.

“Everything was very, very overpriced — it was like $50 for a regular cotton shirt,” Hoopes said. “I worked there for about three months, and they never tended to lower prices for any reason. We would have a little sale just to get rid of stuff before they closed down, but as a consumer I would never shop there.”

Fast fashion companies such as the clothing mogul SHEIN copy trending clothes on social media and mass produce them weekly at dirt-cheap prices through immoral labor practices. Many Whitman students are frequent customers, but perhaps not all enthusiastically.

Sophomore Alexandra Weinsten shops for clothes and jewelry frequently, often exploring local thrift stores in her free time. The rise in overpriced products has curbed her love for many popular brands, she said.

“It got to a point where I just became fed up. I usually don’t keep track of what sales are going on anymore,” said Weinstein. “It makes me feel bad buying from places that exploit their workers, but it’s really hard to distance myself from fast fashion — it’s everywhere.”

The effects of corporate greed are becoming visible. Black Friday is no longer the biggest shopping day of the year, as companies instead opt to spread the sales out over a month and avoid generous deals that don’t generate as much profit. In 2023, 52% of U.S. consumers skipped Black Friday shopping altogether, as opposed to 2012, when 80% of consumers shopped in stores and online during Black Friday weekend. In comparison, brands like SHEIN generated a staggering $50 billion in revenue last year. Their pricing, made possible through outsourced child labor, ranged between $3 to $15.

The drought of consumer-focused sales triggers a vicious cycle, enriching brand owners who rely on the decreasing affordability of sustainably produced items. For many, SHEIN and other fast fashion companies have become the only viable option as popular retailers refuse to lower COVID-era pricing, forcing shoppers to abandon their morals at the checkout page. The environmental impact of this phenomenon is devastating; SHEIN emitted 16.7 million total metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2023 as their factories pumped out polyester garments with the unpaid servitude of underage children.

Still, brands continue to alienate customers despite significant backlash to their avaricious strategies. The resounding conclusion is that large companies aren’t planning to reduce consumer costs or offer more attractive sales of their own volition any time soon. The federal government should step in to regulate heavily monopolized industries that enable brands to take advantage of poorer demographics.

Consumers shouldn’t underestimate their influence either; collectively boycotting companies, exploring neighborhood thrift stores or finding value-centered alternatives in local businesses are all small changes with the potential to flip the switch in corporate boardrooms.

While businesses argue that the spike in pricing is a necessary measure to combat inflation or higher production costs, corporate greed drives constant price increases. A study from the University of Pennsylvania surveyed more than 2,000 different businesses and found the same recurring pattern: companies primarily increased prices when they wished to boost profits, always at the expense of consumers. The price raises were rarely a means to cover the costs of operation or other inflationary pressures.

What the corporate world fails to consider is that, while a strong sale might not equate to the largest possible profit margin, it’s an efficient way to build long-term loyalty and remedy the currently declining consumer trust in brands. By doing so, brands can help reinvigorate consumer spirit and counter the growing trend of shoppers turning to exploitative online marketplaces.

Sales used to serve the people — now they serve profit margins. On behalf of underwhelmed mall-dwellers everywhere: bring them back.