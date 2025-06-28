The College Board’s Monopoly on Education

As summer approaches and students grow eager to ditch their homework and tests, one final obstacle stands between them and summer bliss. The month of May marks a final stretch of exams and standardized tests, affecting high schoolers nationwide. Students devote long hours to studying, as many courses culminate in a final Advanced Placement (AP) exam.

CollegeBoard is a non-profit organization that issues standardized tests to millions of students throughout the nation, including AP exams, the PSAT and the SAT. In association with over 6,000 colleges and academic institutions, CollegeBoard dedicates itself to promoting access to higher education and streamlining the college admissions process. As only CollegeBoard offers these exams, resulting in millions of high schoolers under the domain of this sole organization.

High school students often use these test scores in college applications to receive potential credit, demonstrate academic excellence and garner scholarships. CollegeBoard’s prevalence in high schoolers’ academic experiences encourages students to participate in order to strengthen their applications.

Senior Alex Toker Katzkee took various AP classes throughout high school to enhance his college applications.

“It probably helped my college application a bit,” Katzkee said. “You can show the colleges that you’re willing to take the highest level of classes during high school.”

Many students feel pressured to take AP exams to appeal to colleges, further establishing CollegeBoard’s necessary role in student admissions. In addition to academic ambition, peer influence plays a factor in taking AP classes. Katzkee says a competitive environment like Whitman fosters the expectation to take as many APs as possible.

“Everyone else you know takes AP classes,” Katzkee said, “so if you’re the one person taking one or two APs in junior year, then you get looked down upon.”

Due to the unregulated nature of GPAs across schools and districts, institutions have become reliant on CollegeBoard to provide an accurate picture of student success. Many schools experience grade inflation and different course requirements, making it difficult for colleges to judge students equally. However, the College Board standardizes AP curricula and exams across schools, allowing colleges to fairly compare students by removing external factors like GPA scales and class difficulty.

The SAT and PSAT also contribute to the CollegeBoard’s position in education. Colleges widely consider these tests in admissions because they assess a student’s reading and math proficiency. While many colleges have become test-optional following the COVID-19 pandemic, including top schools like Northwestern University, the University of Notre Dame and Princeton University, these standardized tests still play a significant role in the application process. Most of the top 20 selective institutions have already, or plan to, reinstate test-mandatory policies. Harvard University and Yale University also reinstated standardized testing, with many schools like the University of Pennsylvania, Stanford University and Cornell University planning to phase out test-optional in the near future.

Considering the importance of College Board’s standardized tests to college admissions, students from all socioeconomic levels take the SAT. For underprivileged and underrepresented students, the SAT can widen educational inequalities. Wealthier students have a significant advantage as they’re able to pay for tutoring and additional resources that help improve scores.

Students who perform well on the PSAT become eligible for the National Merit Scholarship, which provides financial aid to college students and serves as a route for lower-income students to access aid through CollegeBoard. CollegeBoard’s control over scholarships and its push to broaden student participation in its programs strengthen its influence over admissions.

Junior Charlie Levine said he felt highly pressured to take the SAT for better admission chances.

“I feel like you have to take the SAT to stand out to colleges and show academic success,” Levine said. “It forces you to go through the College Board.”

CollegeBoard sometimes places a financial burden on their students, as some may struggle to meet test prices. CollegeBoard currently charges $68 to take the SAT, and $98 to take some AP Exams, with prices ranging as high as $146 in circumstances such as late arrival or international exams. Although the CollegeBoard registers itself as a not-for-profit organization, it collects hundreds of millions of dollars every year from exam fees that hinder some students’ education.

CollegeBoard offers SAT Fee Waivers and AP Exam discounts to compensate for exam prices, providing a $37 discount to students seeking financial aid and community partnerships offering free testing. However, the College Board allocates only 10% of its annual profits to fee waivers, forcing many low-income students to pay unfeasible amounts. The accessibility of CollegeBoard resources could impact students’ admission processes.

CollegeBoard has influenced millions of high school students, becoming intertwined with the current education system. Katzkee said students rely on CollegeBoard to get into higher education.

“CollegeBoard was a huge part of school,” Katzkee said. “You almost have to go through them if you want to go to college.”