“We were here when nobody was watching us”: How gentrification is affecting D.C. communities

Throughout Washington, D.C., urban development continuously transforms the landscapes of local neighborhoods. Gentrification — the process by which city planners bring rapid development into a historically poorer area — has taken shape in some of D.C.’s historic neighborhoods, affecting areas with concentrated marginalized populations and leaving a noticeable mark on those once-vibrant communities.

Several legislative and judicial measures in the mid-20th century allowed local and state governments to forcibly relocate residents and businesses in the name of urban growth. The National Housing Act of 1949 allocated reconstruction money to neighborhoods that local officials classified as “slums.” D.C.’s own District of Columbia Redevelopment Act of 1950 aimed to improve city conditions, according to legislators, but it instead green-lighted eminent domain in areas that city officials believed would be highly sought after if renovated. The city paid the residents pre-gentrification values and displaced families from their homes.

Until 1968 with the passage of the Fair Housing Act, U.S. banks could legally ignore applicants’ credentials when considering home loans and instead discriminate based solely on legal “green” or “red” classifications of the neighborhoods the applicants live in. Banks turned qualified buyers into lifelong renters, leaving them no agency as the city continued to develop. This practice, known as “redlining,” disproportionately impacted communities of color and left an enduring impact on D.C.’s socioeconomic landscape.

As major neighborhood renovations spread across D.C., residents across the city continue to feel the effects of the gentrification process. Although D.C. property tax rates have remained unchanged this decade, higher property assessments continue to raise the annual total cost for residents.

Story continues below advertisement

Operational costs for stores have risen alongside inflation, too, putting smaller, minority-owned businesses in tighter economic straits. With the added financial stress of the pandemic, 375 D.C. businesses have closed down since March 2020, according to the DCist — a number which continues to grow.

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition found that D.C. experienced the most gentrification of any American city between 2000 and 2013. In just thirteen years, expensive renovations and additions had displaced 20,000 Black D.C. residents living in homes below the city’s average home value.

In the present day, two neighborhoods with rich histories and cultures are facing transformative gentrification: Anacostia and Chinatown.

Anacostia

Bordering the Anacostia River in Southeast D.C. lies the historic Anacostia neighborhood. The neighborhood is the oldest in Ward 8 and was first founded under the name Uniontown in 1854.

When the Supreme Court outlawed racial segregation in public schools in 1954, integration in Washington, D.C., began almost immediately. As a result, many white, middle-class families relocated to the newer suburbs to avoid living in desegregated areas, a phenomenon called “white flight.”

Since residents of Black communities couldn’t afford to move out into the new suburban housing, systemic racism pushed Black communities into the small borders of Anacostia, outlined by Good Hope Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The forced consolidation led the neighborhood’s population to become predominantly Black over time.

Racial inequalities continue to significantly impact D.C.’s majority-Black communities today. The D.C. Office of Racial Equity reported that the average white household in D.C. makes more than three times the amount the average Black household in D.C. does annually. This income inequality resonates acutely in Anacostia, with 27.7% of residents living in poverty, as reported by the 2022 Ward 8 Census.

Fatima Nayir, owner of local restaurant Mama’s Kitchen, expressed her appreciation for Anacostia’s culture despite recent commercialization.

“In this town, people ask ‘How are you?’ with real intention. They want to know how you’re feeling,” said Nayir. “Everybody knows everybody, and everybody cares.”

In recent years, Anacostia has become a more and more expensive place to live, and the percentage of Black real estate ownership has decreased significantly. According to a report by the Urban Institute, 75% of new mortgages east of the Anacostia River in 2021 went to Black households, compared with 92% in 2007.

“The buildings have changed, the prices are higher. The people are still the same, though,” Nayir said. “We were here when nobody was watching us — Now, it’s like everyone is.”

Mama’s Kitchen and other small businesses contribute to preserving Anacostia’s unique culture. Establishments like Mahogany Books, a Southeast D.C. bookstore selling literature written by or about people of the African diaspora, directly support the efforts to protect these communities and their history.

The founders of Mahogany Books started the business after feeling dissatisfied with mainstream bookstores like Barnes & Noble, where many books about African Americans played into negative stereotypes, said Mahogany Books operations manager Briana Littlejohn. The bookstore aims to preserve and promote diverse narratives in the face of evolving neighborhood dynamics, she said.

The recent renovation of the 11th Street Bridge has also impacted Anacostia residents. The project turned the bridge into a recreational park constructed ​​on the original pillars of the former road bridge that crossed the Anacostia River between Wards 6 and 8.

The $92 million undertaking promises to revitalize the community atmosphere, but it may also exacerbate existing socioeconomic disparities in the area. While the new park could breathe new life into the Anacostia area, residents are concerned that it might trigger another surge in real estate prices, further displacing low-income families nearby. Littlejohn emphasized the importance of involving the neighborhood’s current residents in planning for new development.

“I hope that they keep the authenticity of the communities and make sure that people feel seen, like they’re part of the process,” Littlejohn said.

As Anacostia continues to evolve, it remains a hub for D.C.’s Black culture, from its art initiatives, like the Anacostia Arts Center, to the community-driven programs, like the Anacostia Arts and Culture District. Many influential figures, including musician Duke Ellington and poet Langston Hughes, have lived in Anacostia.

“I hope that we can keep Anacostia as Black as possible and not push out the people that made it cool in the first place,” Littlejohn said. “If people want to invest in Anacostia and the Black-owned businesses that are already here, they should help enhance them instead of trying to push them out.”

Chinatown

In the 1880s, the first of many Chinese immigrants seeking to escape anti-Chinese sentiments in the broader D.C. metropolitan region moved into the area alongside Pennsylvania Avenue and 7th Street NW, establishing D.C.’s first Chinatown. By 1920, the D.C. government had begun construction of Federal Triangle buildings within Chinatown’s borders, forcing Chinese residents to relocate north, where modern-day Chinatown now stands.

Chinatown was a diverse community throughout the early and mid-1900s. The neighborhood fostered a sense of security and community for local Chinese residents, said Richard Wong, the executive director of the 1882 Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving Chinatown’s culture and educating the public about the impact of the federal Chinese Exclusion Laws of 1882. The area became a hotspot for D.C. visitors who wanted to explore Chinese culture and provided D.C.’s Chinese residents with resources and support, said Wong.

“Chinatown provided shelter, opportunities to be employed and finances to start a business,” Wong said.

In the 1980s, developers began construction in Chinatown to reinvigorate the area. Declaring their initiatives would bring more visitors into the neighborhood, support local businesses and make the community more lively, city designers initiated two major plans: the Gallery Place Condominiums and the MCI Center, now known as the Capital One Arena. Contractors promised residents that job opportunities would accompany the new initiatives, but those opportunities rarely materialized. While these undertakings increased foot traffic in the neighborhood, they also created barriers for existing residents through the growing outside interference and costs that come with gentrification.

Despite public opposition to further construction in the Chinatown area, planners continued to approve large, often disruptive projects in the area. Today, contractors are further developing the area with the plan to build rows of hotels along H Street. Large corporations and chains such as Walgreens and Chopt have replaced what were once local Chinese groceries and restaurants. Modern development continues to detract from the neighborhood’s vibrance and Chinese cultural influence, said Wong.

Chinatown’s Chinese population has also dwindled, falling from 3,000 Chinese residents in 2010 to 361 in 2020, according to D.C. census data. Furthermore, the U.S. Census Bureau found that 69% of Chinatown’s population was Chinese in 1990, but by 2020 that percentage had fallen to only 28%. The high cost of living and maintaining a business has become too demanding for many residents, said Chinatown Liquor owner John Kwan.

“Living costs have gotten too expensive in this area,” Kwan said. “On top of that, developers in this area bought all these properties, and the increase in property value is increasing rent. Running a business in this area comes at an extremely high [cost].”

COVID and its aftermath also had a significant impact on Chinatown. Local businesses struggled to make ends meet throughout the pandemic, and groups of homeless residents began to move into empty storefronts for shelter; the Gallery Place-Chinatown Corridor Study found that the number of homeless encampments in the area increased significantly from 2020 to 2021.

Although gentrification is assumed to reduce crime rates in a specific area, Chinatown has felt the opposite effects of this process. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, violent crime rates in Chinatown increased by 36% from 2022 to 2023. Furthermore, at an August 2023 Chinatown Public Safety Forum, more than 150 residents stated that open-air drug activity took place at the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro stop in the area.

Despite the increase in crime, there isn’t a major police presence in Chinatown because the Metropolitan Police Department classifies the area as a “non-critical” zone. Still, many residents now feel unsafe in the area, said Phillip Lui, the executive manager of the restaurant Chinatown Express.

“No one wants to come to Chinatown anymore,” Lui said. “They’re scared something is going to happen to them or their property. Before, I wouldn’t mind walking out at night, but now I’m afraid someone will rob or hurt me.”

The D.C. government has made numerous promises to revitalize Chinatown while also preserving its culture, but that change has yet to occur, Wong said. Recently, government officials have brought Chinatown community members into discussions with Monumental Sports, the company that owns the Capital One Arena, which has proposed moving the arena from Chinatown to Potomac Yard, VA. This proposal will decrease foot traffic in Chinatown, causing uncertainty for all businesses in the area but posing a larger threat to local businesses.

Although discourse around protecting the Chinatown neighborhood has increased, discussions mainly focus on the arena’s effects on business and sports rather than the potential impacts on the residents and community. D.C. government officials’ continued negligence towards Chinatown’s local businesses is a threat to the community’s security and culture, Wong said.

“There have yet to be any actions in trying to preserve Chinatown. Nothing is being done to assist the small businesses right now,” Wong said. “As long as big developers can build big buildings, the city will continue to approve those developments.”

Despite architects’ growing control over the changing area, Chinatown is still an asset to D.C’s Chinese population., said junior Evelyn Ye.

For Chinese DMV residents like Ye, having the opportunity to spend time surrounded by people who share the same language, traditions and culture can create a sense of community. Chinatown-based community groups such as the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association and Chinese Youth Club find ways to celebrate their culture within the neighborhood limits by hosting cultural events like Lunar New Year celebrations and sporting events like nine-man tournaments, a Chinese-American style of volleyball.

For a Chinese-American person living in a white-dominated area like Bethesda, visiting Chinatown provides a meaningful sense of belonging, Ye said.

“Finding a space where the community is our minority people is really important when most aspects of your life are dominated by non-minorities,” Ye said. “Being in a Chinese environment makes me feel like I belong.”

Wong and his colleagues at the 1882 Foundation are currently planning “If the Buildings Can Talk,” an exhibit designed to showcase the history of Chinatown’s buildings and the stories behind them. The demonstration will present information on the Chinese influence on the buildings, as well as the impact of the Jewish and German immigrants who built many of the buildings still standing today. Even though the area may not look the same as it did before, new endeavors like these historic displays are a way to bring visitors back into Chinatown.

“What we could do within the vicinity of Chinatown is to build it up into a cultural center,” Wong said. “To rebuild Chinatown, we have to look at incorporating other ethnic groups that lived and prospered in what’s now called Chinatown.”

A revitalized Chinatown could give non-Chinese citizens a better understanding of the Chinese perspective. Anti-Asian sentiment still lingers across the U.S. following the pandemic, as AAPI Data and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 23% of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders experienced race-based verbal harassment or abuse in 2023. Ye believes that Chinatowns in cities across the country are crucial in breaking down racist beliefs. Just walking into Chinatown and taking in the meaningful traditions that are present all over the neighborhood is enough to challenge anyone’s preconceived biases, Ye said.

“People often make assumptions about Chinese people without knowing,” Ye said, “but when they actually meet those groups in areas like Chinatown, they start to humanize those people and their culture.”