A dive into Whitman student resources

Many Whitman students may feel stressed due to rigorous coursework loads and academic pressure. In response, the school offers various resources to help students overcome these challenges and build confidence.

The Math Workroom offers guidance across multiple math levels, including Algebra 1 and 2, Geometry, Precalculus, Financial Mathematics, AP Statistics and AP Calculus. All students are welcome to room 347 from 2:40 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The space fosters an environment where students can work alongside their peers and collaborate with staff members. Those studying similar material often sit together, encouraging open dialogue and collective solving. Jillian Haker, an Honors Algebra 2 and Financial Math teacher, co-founded the Math Workroom alongside Algebra 2 teacher Joane Cline.

“This setup not only helps students learn from each other but also allows our peer tutors to support multiple students more effectively,” Haker said.

The Writing Center is a resource for students seeking help with any English-related class. Located in room 296, it’s open during lunch and after school. The Writing Center encourages students to bring any writing assignment, regardless of its quality or stage in development. All students are welcome, even those looking for a quiet space to concentrate on their work. Jason Byrd and Lauren Quinn run the center, offering feedback and advice. They specialize in assisting with college essays, one of the most commonly utilized aspects of the Writing Center. Quinn said they play an important role in academic skill development.

“A big part of our role, or the most important role, is coaching students to help them develop their skills and build confidence,” Quinn said.

Vike2Vike Peer Tutoring offers one-on-one support for students from students across all subjects and levels. Students can schedule appointments on Mondays and Fridays during the second half of lunch in Room 292, or they can drop in on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Room 294. Vike2Vike Peer Tutoring pairs each student in advance with a peer tutor based on the subject they need help with. English teacher Elizabeth Keating oversees the program and believes it to be very helpful.

“Students can meet with their tutor, ask questions, go through any practice problems — just get their expertise on the subject,” Keating said.

For students looking for support with organization and study skills, WhitMAP is available to students on Tuesdays and Thursdays after school until 4 p.m. in Room 292. Keating runs the program and encourages students to take advantage of WhitMAP teachers’ help.

“If they’re struggling to get caught up after an absence or something like that, we can provide them with support and prioritization,” Keating said.

Whether students are facing looming deadlines, upcoming exams or writer’s block, these resources can promise useful support and push students to strive. Utilizing these programs can help Whitman students manage their workload more effectively and improve their academic performance.