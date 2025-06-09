Wall Street or Whitman: How students are taking on the stock market

Excitement fills the floor as Wall Street traders anxiously shuffle papers and scan their computer screens, searching for any indications of profit. Investment culture — the shared attitudes and behaviors of investors — takes many forms and extends to all corners of society. This culture is present at Whitman, with student investors eager to understand the markets and explore the finance industry. Student-led organizations like the Hedge Fund, Stock Club and Investors Club offer investment opportunities and provide students with knowledge on earning profit. Yet, as recent stock market volatility challenges experienced professionals, Whitman’s young investors adapt to plummeting stocks.

Recently, the U.S. stock market has seen changes, experiencing record lows and highs after the 2024 election. Stock market fluctuations began with President Donald Trump’s executive order in February, which imposed tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada — America’s largest trading partners. The Trump administration introduced further tariffs in March, prompting a series of reciprocal tariffs from China. On April 2, Trump declared a 10% baseline tariff on imports from all countries. As a result the stock market dipped, with the popular indexes of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 losing over 3% each and the U.S. stock market losing more than $3 trillion overall. These fluctuations have trickled down to investors nationwide, impacting millions of portfolios and finances.

Many Whitman students invest in various stocks, bonds and markets to diversify their portfolios. Tom Kemp, leader and founder of the Whitman Hedge Fund club, said investing culture is prevalent at Whitman.

“I would describe the Whitman investment community as being more active than other schools,” Kemp said. “A lot of kids are very involved and take a lot of interest in it.”

Students often join Whitman’s investment clubs to learn how each stock type functions. These clubs teach students the basics about investing through meetings, slideshows and guest speakers, promoting collaboration between students as they strategize and navigate the market together.

Motives behind investing vary across the community, but the goal of making a profit resonates with many. Some students like senior Liam Plitt, prefer to invest individually without the help of clubs.

“I really thought it was a great opportunity to grow my net worth and get ahead of the game in terms of making money,” Plitt said. “I thought it was a smart thing to do.”

While students invest in a diverse array of stocks and markets, the S&P 500 is a common profit generator for Whitman investors, allowing students to invest in the top 500 companies in the country. Investors mainly participate in indexes like the S&P 500 because of consistency and reliable return rates. These indices — statistical measures tracking the overall performance of a group of stocks — diversify across hundreds of companies, averaging the health of the market rather than an individual stock. As a result, they offer long-term growth that draws investors. Both Kemp and Plitt said this strategy was key in developing their portfolios.

“Club members invest in the S&P 500 because it has a much more consistent return rate as opposed to other types of stocks,” Kemp said. “There is less risk for students losing money.”

The tariffs imposed by the U.S. not only caused record-level fluctuations in the S&P 500 and other stocks but also left student investors at Whitman reeling with significant financial losses, Kemp said. Several students lost money across their accounts as the stock indexes diminished and the market plummeted. Kemp said many experienced their first significant stock market crash, pushing them to sell stocks and resulting in a loss of confidence in the market.

Plitt said his financial experience reflects a trend among many Whitman investors who struggle through the unpredictable market. According to him, Whitman investors have had to change their investing strategies to adjust to the recent market crash.

“The tariffs definitely took a toll on my savings,” Plitt said. “It did go down a significant amount, but it has recovered since Trump lifted the tariffs.”

Junior Nathan Ma is an avid investor who adapted to the crash by employing a dollar-cost averaging strategy. To minimize damages, Ma began regularly investing a specific amount of money into a stock instead of trying to time when a stock was low.

“By doing this, my entries are usually averaged out, so I don’t lose as much,” Ma said.

Investment club leaders throughout the school have held various meetings to discuss the impacts of the crash and brainstorm new strategies. Through frequent gatherings, clubs have grown closer and fostered strong community ties between their investors, Kemp said.

Student investing yields benefits besides just profit. Investment teaches students to manage financial risks, develop problem-solving skills and improve their financial literacy. These communities can support investors in volatile markets to prevent losses. However, Plitt said there are some drawbacks.

“Investing can be very dangerous, especially in times like this,” Plitt said. “You can lose a lot of money quickly if you’re not careful.”

Despite the struggles of the recent crash, Whitman investing remains an active culture committed to learning and improving skills for future market challenges and investment inquiries.

Through its collaborative clubs and motivated students, Whitman’s investment culture appears to have a bright future, Kemp said.

“The community has become a lot stronger because of the stock market instability,” Kemp said. “I’m excited to see how investing continues at Whitman.”