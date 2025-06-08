ASL deserves more recognition from MCPS

Language is the root of all connections, bridging the divide between countless minds, cultures and communities around the world. For decades, however, educators outside Deaf communities have overlooked and undervalued American Sign Language (ASL) — the bridge for many deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals in the U.S.

Since ASL has gained attention over time, demand for ASL education in schools has increased. MCPS has offered ASL since the early 2000s, but the classes’ sizes and structures don’t sustain the language’s rising popularity. Although ASL courses are available at 13 MCPS high schools, it remains inaccessible to 12 others. As ASL is gaining traction as a language, the MCPS School Board should integrate ASL courses into more high schools and develop an equally rigorous curriculum to that of the spoken languages already offered.

ASL originated in the early 19th century at the American School for the Deaf in Hartford, Conn. The language was a blend of French Sign Language and signs native to the historically Deaf community of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. Educators Thomas Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc established the school and developed the unique language that over 500,000 people in the U.S. currently use.

Today, ASL interpreters are common, often found at sporting events, in healthcare settings, on television broadcasts and in legal proceedings. The increase in interpreter appearances marks a significant step towards accessibility within multiple industries, connecting hearing and hard-of-hearing or deaf individuals. Nonetheless, many people still lack ASL education, which can lead to increased barriers between those who can hear and those who cannot. When a hard-of-hearing person is in a setting where communication is necessary, like a hospital, having doctors or nurses unfamiliar with ASL can be the difference between life and death.

Despite ASL’s usefulness, of the 13 MCPS high schools offering ASL, four offer only one or two levels, limiting students’ ability to enrich their ASL abilities in high school. In 2016, the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy added an opportunity for students to get this award for ASL, reinforcing the need for extended levels available at school.

MCPS implemented a fourth level of ASL during the 2024-2025 school year, allowing students to take ASL as a world language for the entirety of high school. Previously, students had only been able to take ASL one, two and three, whereas almost every other language program contained at least four levels. The current ASL curriculum covers vocabulary, grammar and small aspects of Deaf culture, including eye contact while signing and “Deaf Gain” — the concept that deafness is not a disability. Even with these syllabus additions, there is still room for significant and necessary growth within the program.

Cathy Horowitz is Whitman’s only ASL teacher. Since gaining control of the program 11 years ago, Horowitz has seen how curriculum materials have gone from entirely teacher-made to MCPS-provided.

“There’s still room to grow, particularly when it comes to frameworks that support differentiated instruction,” Horowitz said. “But the direction is promising, and I feel supported in continuing to improve the program.”

Although offering more levels signals progress, ASL remains at an unequal level to that of French, another language option not offered in all MCPS high schools. While they both have restricted access in the county, French is available at six levels rather than four, with extended levels offered through the College Board’s Advanced Placement program — an opportunity not yet available for ASL. MCPS should alter the curriculum and course materials to increase the rigor of ASL.

Many don’t see the usefulness or necessity in learning ASL or having interpreters present at events. Those who do not typically use or need ASL may struggle to realize the language’s importance.

“My second child was born profoundly deaf, and my husband and I did a lot of research early on in her infancy,” Horowitz said. “We wanted her to be able to compete academically with hearing students, and giving her language right away made a lot of sense.”

Roughly 90% of deaf children are born to hearing parents, yet only about 22.9% of families with hearing parents and deaf children regularly use ASL at home. Learning a few basic signs can distinguish a relationship from disconnection due to a language barrier. However, ASL is not solely relevant in the case of starting families; knowing ASL is important when interacting with any person experiencing hearing loss.

Sophomore Jolie Shaibani has taken ASL for two years. Since beginning her freshman year, she has been able to apply what she learns in class to her everyday life.

“Both of my parents are hard of hearing,” Shaibani said. “[ASL] was just something I always thought could be useful, especially with talking to them every day.”

Adding introductory levels to the remaining 12 MCPS high schools could raise awareness and interest for ASL programs. Such introductory levels are foundational to students’ success in learning new languages, playing a key role in determining whether a school should extend into further levels.

Francoise Vandenplas, the head of the MCPS World Language department, has witnessed ASL’s surge in popularity during her 10-year tenure. She says that throughout that time, she has never seen such sharp and stable growth in a language program as she has seen with ASL.

“Even though some colleges may not recognize ASL yet as a world language, we certainly do,” Vandenplas said. “We hope that it’s going to be expanded. Our students are doing extremely well. Our numbers are rising very, very fast.”

Schools can take initiative in creating a more inclusive future. Expanding ASL will provide the awareness and opportunities students need to expand their communication skills, even past a spoken language.