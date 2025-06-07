The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

A generation at risk: How teen drunk driving is making a deadly turn

By Eden Gilmore
June 7, 2025
Alex Bancroft
Every 39 minutes, someone in America dies from an alcohol-related accident. For today’s teenagers, the risk is higher, and so is their willingness to look the other way.

Some names have been changed to protect privacy.

Every 39 minutes, someone in America dies from an alcohol-related accident. For today’s teenagers, the risk is higher, and so is their willingness to look the other way. While society has long condemned driving under the influence (DUI), younger generations are growing more tolerant of it. 

Over the past decade, deaths from drunk driving involving individuals under the age of 21 have increased by more than 33% in the U.S. DUI has become progressively normalized, fueled by a lack of accountability.

  More teens are choosing to drive under the influence, often because they don’t have an alternate ride and they don’t want to pay for an Uber. These young drivers may underestimate the risks associated with driving while intoxicated, especially since they’re both underage and inexperienced behind the wheel. 

Sophomore David said drunk driving among peers has become all too common.

“I’ve seen multiple examples of people I know driving drunk just because it’s short distances, so they feel like it’ll be okay,” David said. 

Consuming alcohol slows brain function, distorts vision and impairs reaction time. Still, many teens continue to ignore these lethal risks. Most adolescents don’t fully understand the repercussions of DUI due to their developing brains and lack of societal awareness. 

Studies show that a human’s frontal cortex — the part of the brain that controls decision making and judgment — does not fully develop until they are 25 years old. Since adolescents’ ability to assess risks is primitive, they’re more likely to choose to drive under the influence instead of seeking a safer alternative. 

To some, choosing a designated driver, splitting the cost of an Uber or asking a parent for a ride can seem inconvenient relative to DUI. 

As many teens are looking for a greater sense of belonging, peer pressure can lead individuals to participate in activities they wouldn’t typically choose independently. Whether sitting in the backseat or seeing someone get in the driver’s seat after drinking, many teens may hesitate to speak up to avoid conflict, especially if everyone else seems unbothered. 

“If everyone’s getting in the car, you don’t want to be the one person who isn’t and be left alone,” David said. 

 Studies show an increase in alcohol-related car accidents in 2024, with over 13,000 lives lost. Regardless, the community remains unaware. 

Sophomore Anya Imerlishvili lost her childhood best friend in a drunk driving incident. After a night of drinking, the driver took Imerlishvili’s friend home, speeding at 120mph before crashing on a winding road. The drunk driver survived, but Imerlishvili’s friend passed away. 

“Now, all the things we wanted to do together are all the things I wish we could have done,” Imerlishvili said. “I wish people took it more seriously.”

Today, many teenagers struggle to fully grasp the consequences of driving while intoxicated — a shift from previous decades, when society more widely acknowledged the crime’s dangers and actively addressed them. In the 1980s, efforts to enforce drunk driving laws intensified to reduce fatalities. Organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) succeeded in lobbying for stricter regulations, resulting in laws that lowered the legal blood alcohol content limit to 0.08% and raised the national drinking age to 21. These efforts also enforced stricter penalties for offenders, such as mandatory license suspensions, ignition interlock device requirements and increased fines and jail time for repeat DUI convictions. 

Following activism and the implementation of harsher policies in the 1980s, drunk driving incidents declined. However, efforts to combat drunk driving have lessened over time. Organizations like SADD and MADD still exist, but their presence is smaller. Throughout the decades, there has been a decrease in public service announcements and national campaigns regarding DUI, and public attitudes have begun to soften. Modern teenagers grow up in a world where DUI is already illegal and stigmatized, so the shock factor and urgency towards the issue isn’t as prominent as it once was. 

The effectiveness of DUI laws depends on the culture that upholds them — a culture that now appears to be weakening. 

Schools can play a key role in shaping students’ understanding of the risks associated with DUI. At Whitman, the required health course covers some aspects of impaired driving. Directing prevention efforts toward driver education programs may help reduce instances of driving under the influence.

Health teacher Kimberly Weaver believes the course effectively educates students on the issue, including the legal repercussions and physical and emotional effects. 

“Students don’t always take it seriously because they view it more as a hypothetical rather than something that will personally affect them,” Weaver said.

Interactive programs like “Every 15 minutes” actualize the dangers for students by simulating the aftermath of a drunk driving crash, including the emergency response and funeral. This experience can leave a lasting impression on students, enabling them to fathom the potential long-term and short-term effects of DUI. Continuing these efforts may support greater student awareness and help promote a safer, better-informed community.

DUIs do not stem solely from poor decision-making — they also reflect how society responds to the issue. If society continues to overlook the dangers, people may reduce the lives lost to mere statistics, overshadowing the real individuals and families behind each loss.  However, when schools, communities and individuals take action with urgency, they have the power to prevent tragedies and protect lives. 

“It’s hard to realize that a singular mistake can ruin so many lives,” said Imerlishvilli. “Everyone thinks they are the exception and it will never happen to them until it does, and then it’s too late.”

