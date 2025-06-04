What Angela Alsobrooks’ new tariff bill means for Maryland’s economy

Few presidential trade policy announcements have triggered as much debate and controversy as Donald Trump’s on April 2. He labeled the date as “Liberation Day” to celebrate his administration’s imposition of tariffs on many countries. At a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden, Trump declared that the tariffs would “strengthen the international economic position of the United States” and “protect American workers.” However, within two days of the announcement, the stock market took a hit. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell by more than 9%, bringing the losses of both exchanges under Trump to over 12%. Conversely, in the first two and a half months of Joe Biden’s presidency, both the Dow and the S&P gained over 5%. After a week of fierce criticism from the media and the Democratic Party, Trump suspended most of the tariffs for 90 days.

A month before Liberation Day, Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks introduced her first bill to the Senate, called the Tariff Transparency Act. If passed, the act would commission the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) to conduct a study on the economic effects of tariffs on consumers. Congress should pass the Tariff Transparency Act to protect both Maryland and the nation’s economy and consumers.

When Trump ran for President in 2024, a key part of his campaign was the promise of transforming America into a manufacturing superpower. This promise, coupled with his publicized belief that other countries had been taking advantage of U.S. trade, signaled that the Trump administration would impose tariff reforms. However, few experts predicted that the tariffs would be so large. Ed Soule, a business professor at Georgetown University and former CFO of Edward Jones Investments, said that while the U.S. needed to take some tariff action, the Trump administration’s strategy was overblown.

“This approach may be like a shotgun blast when we needed a scalpel,” Soule said.

During the April 2 ceremony, the White House provided the formula used to calculate the tariffs. The equation took the national trade deficit with a given country — or imports minus exports — and divided it by imports. As a result, countries with the largest trade deficits with America would face higher tariffs. Many of these countries, such as Moldova and Lesotho, weren’t exploiting America’s international trade market or taking “American” jobs, but simply selling the U.S. more goods than the U.S. was buying from them. According to the logic of the tariff policy, American consumers would have to consume less to see lower prices.

The U.S. imposed a 47% tariff on Madagascar, which exports large amounts of vanilla, rare stones and metals to the U.S., due to its large trade deficit. However, as an underdeveloped nation, Madagascar doesn’t often have the money to import goods from the U.S., resulting in a sizable trade deficit with the U.S. Soule said the tariff calculation method was almost unprecedented.

“The formula that was used to determine what the tariff rate would be has no basis in rationality, much less economic theory,” Soule said. “It made no sense.”

Maryland’s economy is heavily dependent on foreign trade. The Port of Baltimore ranks 18th nationally in total trade volume and 12th in volume of foreign imports. Additionally, foreign exports are a significant part of Maryland’s agricultural industry, garnering $935 million in sales in 2022 alone. The state’s economy could face significant losses from potential retaliatory tariffs.

Alsobrooks’ Tariff Transparency Act would require the ITC to investigate the impact of tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada. The bill would provide significant benefits to Maryland’s economy and consumers, as it would help farmers adjust more easily to supply price inflation and enable the Port of Baltimore to better prepare for the decrease in trade volume.

Kevin Oberdorfer, AP Economics teacher and former Wall Street lawyer, said the repercussions of tariffs could impact Maryland as a whole.

“It’s not just the shipping in Baltimore — it’s everything that flows out from those terminals,” Oberdorfer said. “The tariffs, any tariffs, increase the price of imported goods, and that price is passed on to Maryland, Maryland consumers and any Maryland business that uses materials or components that are imported from the tariffed companies.”

While this bill may serve less of a purpose now that Trump postponed the tariffs for 90 days, the suspension creates the perfect window for researchers to conduct the study. Oberdorfer said the information that the survey would reveal is very timely.

If the survey informs consumers and businesses about how potential tariffs will affect them, they can better prepare if the government lifts the suspension.

Considering the Republican majority in Congress and Trump’s veto power, the administration’s tariffs may go back into place in July and stay there for the foreseeable future, especially since republicans in Congress have already blocked an effort to halt the tariffs. In the meantime, Maryland residents should push for the Tariff Transparency Act to pass by calling their representatives. If the imposition of tariffs can’t be ceased, Maryland’s economy must be properly prepared.