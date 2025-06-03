The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Mr. Krueger’s unlikely origin: From NBA coach to computer science teacher

By Mehmet Masatlioglu
June 2, 2025
Annie Rivers
Walking into Ryan Krueger’s classroom for the first time is an unforgettable experience for many students. Upon entering, they may notice the comical, computer science-themed posters adorning the walls as chatter and laughter fill the upbeat learning atmosphere; however, it might be Krueger himself who leaves the biggest impression.

Krueger, or as many students call him, “Kroogs,” is a well-known figure in the Whitman community. Students often celebrate his energetic teaching style and welcoming classroom environment. While people now recognize him as the computer science teacher whose classes never disappoint, he was once Coach Krueger — a familiar face on the NBA sidelines, chasing a dream few believed to be possible.

Before Krueger ever considered teaching, basketball was his focus. From a young age, Krueger’s greatest aspiration was playing alongside stars in the NBA. As he grew closer to graduating high school, he realized that if he wanted to live out his NBA dreams, he’d have to pursue them from the sidelines. He said that when he shared this goal with his peers, no one believed in him. 

While Krueger’s goal initially seemed far-fetched, especially without any experience or coaching, he understood he had to outwork his competitors and take the extra steps his peers wouldn’t.

“People actually told me ‘it’s too hard, you’ll never coach in the NBA,’ that I was wasting my time,” Krueger said.

 Krueger’s story exemplifies how people can achieve their dreams or passions, even seemingly distant ones, through diligence. He worked for every opportunity and didn’t hesitate to follow the path others weren’t willing to take.

Reminiscing over his progress, Krueger said his perseverance helped him achieve his long-standing goal.

“Everybody’s a nobody at some point, ” Krueger said. “I made my own breaks and I see a lot of that in students here at Whitman.”

After graduating from Lehigh University in 2000, Krueger coached for two years at Maine Central Institute (MCI). The players at MCI were high school graduates who couldn’t qualify for National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) scholarships, mostly due to insufficient grades and test scores. Krueger coached 15 future Division I players during his time at MCI — an opportunity that gave him experience working around talented players.

Krueger then moved on to a graduate assistant role with the Virginia Commonwealth University basketball program. During his year there, he worked alongside head coach Jeff Capel and met Micheal Curry, the head of the NBA Players Association. Curry helped Krueger secure an internship position with the NBA’s New Jersey Nets, now located in Brooklyn, N.Y., for two years. In his third year with the team, Krueger was promoted to the assistant coach position, which he held for two years. 

After four years with the Nets, Krueger spent one season coaching at Rutgers University followed by another at the University of Oklahoma. He then coached at Lehigh University for five years, where he was a part of a historic March Madness upset over Duke in 2012. Since Lehigh was an underdog as a fifteenth seed and Duke was a second seed, the win showcased how Krueger could change the trajectory of a program. This ability would later play a significant role when he considered higher-ranking positions.

Krueger’s final coaching position was with the Detroit Pistons’ G League team, then called the Grand Rapids Drive. After two years as an assistant coach, he spent two seasons as the team’s head coach. 

After 19 years of coaching in total, Krueger sought after an engineering-related field, a choice backed by his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Lehigh University. During his time coaching, however, he acquired values he would later apply as a teacher, including compassion and a commitment to mutual growth.

Krueger’s journey to becoming a coach at the highest level of professional basketball shaped his future in the classroom. His teaching style reflects lessons he learned from years of developing game plans, studying tapes and bringing out the best in each player. The way he tailors specific learning styles to individual students may mirror a coach’s approach to players, each with unique strengths and weaknesses.

Eshan Nada, a former student of Krueger’s, said the class always leaves students with more knowledge and a brighter smile. 

“Every day, he always made students like me feel welcomed because of his lighthearted and positive teaching style,” Nada said.

Krueger’s journey through various coaching levels displays his resilience, as he had to work his way into the NBA coaching scene. From the moment he set his sights on the NBA, he committed himself entirely to reaching his aspiration Today, he looks back on his career as one of triumph, having learned valuable lessons.

“I didn’t have straight A’s,” Krueger said. “I didn’t get into an Ivy League school. I’m just a hard-working guy who had a dream.” 

Settled into his teaching position at Whitman, Krueger uses lessons learned from coaching to inspire students. Engineering teacher Michelle Innerarity said Krueger has made a beneficial and constructive impact at Whitman.

“Whether we’re making assignments or going through presentations, he’s always relaxed,” Innerarity said. “He adds a lot of positive reinforcement and has a great sense of humor, making it easier and more enjoyable to work with him.”

