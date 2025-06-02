The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Photo of the Day, 5/29-30: LASJ program hosts Networking Day

By Caroline Beard
June 1, 2025
Members of the LASJ program said they believe the project and other community outreach events help educate the community about various issues.

Whitman’s LASJ program held its eighth semiannual Networking Day in the media center, May 29-30. Students in the program presented projects to peers and faculty, aiming to raise awareness about social justice issues.

LASJ students covered a range of topics, including book banning, juvenile rehabilitation reform and LGBTQ+ rights. All projects demonstrated a local focus and incorporated multiple elements: the project’s focus, facts about the issue, the topic’s history and steps for taking action. 

Members of the LASJ program said they believe the project and other community outreach events help educate the community about various issues.

Sophomore Amara DeVinney presented a project about the environmental effects of AI, focusing on how data centers are disproportionately built in low-income communities with large populations of people of color. She emphasized the event’s educational impact rather than its immediate, direct impact.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t think that everyone I talk to will be immediately influenced to reduce their use of AI,” DeVinney said. “But I do think that once the issue is on people’s minds there’s a conscious thing in their head that can influence them to be a bit more careful with the environment.”

The event ran from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. both days, giving people an extended window of time to stop by. The LASJ program set up the media center with rows of trifold boards showcasing students’ projects.

Freshman Gauri Kumbar’s project covered school funding inequality, contrasting MCPS with several Virginia counties. She said the project was a great opportunity to learn more about the issue and raise awareness.

“We have to look at the intersectionality of issues, which is basically how it affects more niche communities,” Kumbar said. “I want more people to know about schooling inequalities.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
UVA and William & Mary have moved up in the national rankings due to their improved networking opportunities, which enable students to find jobs and internships directly after graduating.
Two DMV universities named public ivies
Supreme Court hears arguments in Mahmoud v. Taylor
Supreme Court hears arguments in Mahmoud v. Taylor
New RFK stadium to open in D.C.
New RFK stadium to open in D.C.
The event featured five spotlight performances in music, drama and dance. Announcers presented honorees from 27 high schools between the performances.
24th annual Superintendent’s All-County Fine Arts Celebration honors MCPS students
Sephora —a multinational chain of cosmetic stores and beauty retailers—operates over 2,700 stores across 35 countries, offering around 340 exclusive brands.
Sephora to open in Bethesda Row 2026
To become National Board Certified in MCPS, teachers must demonstrate efforts to improve student achievement.
Five Whitman teachers achieve National Board Certification
More in Photo of the Day
At the exhibit, each organization had their own stand and presented past research, new concepts and internship offerings to Whitman students.
Photo of the Day, 4/28: Whitman hosts second annual Biomedical Club Exhibit
Students represented their countries by serving traditional foods and educating other students and families on their culture. 
Photo of the Day, 4/9: Whitman’s International Night
Photo of the Day, 2/10: The Black & White holds presentations in commons
Photo of the Day, 2/10: The Black & White holds presentations in commons
Students brought the Passover story to life by crafting houses of Matzah decorated with kosher candies to depict significant historical events.
Photo of the Day, 4/30: Jews4Change hosts Passover celebration
After paying to participate, students eagerly lined up for their chance to “pie” faculty members and student leaders who volunteered to take a whipped cream pie to the face.
Photo of the Day, March 14: Celebrating Pi Day
The mock competition allowed the team to test their newly designed robot, participate in an unofficial inspection with FIRST Chesapeake robot inspectors and practice driving the robot.
Photo of Yesterday, 2/25: Whitman Robotics mock competition
More in Spotlight
Ayuda’s volunteers contribute to several services, including office tasks like organizing the food pantry and diaper bank, as well as public outreach through kit distributions and instruction on public transportation usage.
Ayuda: How a local organization serves immigrant communities
Justice Doesn’t Have an Expiration Date: Prioritize Abuse Survivors, Not Just Maryland’s Budget
Justice Doesn’t Have an Expiration Date: Prioritize Abuse Survivors, Not Just Maryland’s Budget
The LFSL is home to a diverse group of players, students and, above all, friendships. The league welcomes a wide range of skill levels, from beginners looking to socialize to top-tier academy players seeking a break from rigorous schedules and high-pressure matches.
Liga Little Flower: The rise of Whitman’s recreational soccer league
Five new songs to add to your summer playlist
Five new songs to add to your summer playlist
Here, seniors who’ve attended Whitman for four years share their advice.
Advice from seniors: how to navigate high school
The wild world of exotic pets
The wild world of exotic pets
About the Contributor
Caroline Beard, News Writer