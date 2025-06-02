Photo of the Day, 5/29-30: LASJ program hosts Networking Day

Whitman’s LASJ program held its eighth semiannual Networking Day in the media center, May 29-30. Students in the program presented projects to peers and faculty, aiming to raise awareness about social justice issues.

LASJ students covered a range of topics, including book banning, juvenile rehabilitation reform and LGBTQ+ rights. All projects demonstrated a local focus and incorporated multiple elements: the project’s focus, facts about the issue, the topic’s history and steps for taking action.

Members of the LASJ program said they believe the project and other community outreach events help educate the community about various issues.

Sophomore Amara DeVinney presented a project about the environmental effects of AI, focusing on how data centers are disproportionately built in low-income communities with large populations of people of color. She emphasized the event’s educational impact rather than its immediate, direct impact.

“I don’t think that everyone I talk to will be immediately influenced to reduce their use of AI,” DeVinney said. “But I do think that once the issue is on people’s minds there’s a conscious thing in their head that can influence them to be a bit more careful with the environment.”

The event ran from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. both days, giving people an extended window of time to stop by. The LASJ program set up the media center with rows of trifold boards showcasing students’ projects.

Freshman Gauri Kumbar’s project covered school funding inequality, contrasting MCPS with several Virginia counties. She said the project was a great opportunity to learn more about the issue and raise awareness.

“We have to look at the intersectionality of issues, which is basically how it affects more niche communities,” Kumbar said. “I want more people to know about schooling inequalities.”