Justice doesn’t have an expiration date: Prioritize abuse survivors, not just Maryland’s budget

In 2023, Maryland lawmakers passed the Child Victims Act to remove the statute of limitations — a law that sets a time limit for taking legal action — which previously prevented many child sexual assault survivors from filing claims against their abusers. Under the new act, any victim can come forward and file a lawsuit associated with sexual assault, regardless of how long ago the assault occurred. However, this law did more than remove the statute of limitations; it empowered survivors by defining sexual assault, encouraging children to revive claims previously dismissed and most importantly, holding public and private institutions accountable for enabling or concealing abuse by increasing their financial reimbursement to victims.

The act capped reimbursement against public institutions at $890,000 per reported incident toward an abused child. For private institutions like churches or scouting organizations, restitutions couldn’t exceed $1.5 million.

Despite the significant benefits the act granted to victims, budgetary concerns have caused Maryland Senators to reevaluate the relief for survivors. On April 5, Maryland senators and delegates passed House Bill 1378 — effective June 1st, 2025 — which reduces the cap on payouts for child sexual abuse claims filed after the retroactive lookback window to protect the state from financial damage. The bill lowered the cap from $890,000 to $400,000 for public institutions, and from $1.5 million to $700,000 for private institutions. Along with the notable reduction in monetary compensation, the bill redefined the definition of the term “incident.” Originally, the act defined sexual abuse as any individual act involving an adult allowing or encouraging a child to engage in illegal sexual conduct. Now, an “incident” is referred to as a “claim” that covers all crimes committed by one abuser against a single victim. Rather than acknowledging each assault separately, the bill consolidates multiple offenses into one.

The precedent HB1378 sets is detrimental to victims. A study published in the Journal of American College Health found that fear, shame, guilt and a lack of trust in the justice system contribute to the delay in reporting sexual assault claims. Enforcing a stricter time crunch for victims works against legal policies meant to relieve the psychological trauma of survivors, particularly young children who are more inclined to remain silent about abuse due to fear and insecurity. Numerous mental effects of assault like PTSD, dissociation and intimacy issues also hinder timely reporting. Setting limited payouts and reporting requirements pushes the assumption that the healing process is linear and expects victims’ recovery to punctually coincide with the law. Survivors deserve a legal system that accounts for the process of coping with trauma, not one that sets deadlines for it.

These changes may not only inflict individual harm, but also diminish institutions’ integrity by removing a previous disincentive to shelter or bury abuse. Caps on payouts reduce the financial risk of failing to prevent sexual assault, disincentivizing private and public institutions to improve reporting, training and various other protections. Now, institutions can cover abuse without major consequences. Places meant to foster communities of education and understanding now may not be as concerned about facing strict repercussions for sexual assault reports.

HB1378 also raises the issue of nation-wide unification and the desire to maintain legal uniformity across the country. As of 2025, 19 states, two territories, and the federal government have eliminated the civil statute of limitations for all child sexual assault crimes, unrestricting the time limit for which a civil lawsuit can be filed. While Maryland still maintains its revival window, the implementation of HB1378 — by sharply capping damages — will make the state an outlier, not because it restricts when survivors can file claims, but because it limits the financial relief available. The move puts Maryland at odds with the broader national trend, where many states are expanding both access and the scope of meaningful compensation for survivors. Aligning payouts and time restrictions nationwide sets the expectation that citizens across the country have equal access to justice, recovery and have an adequate amount of time to receive appropriate compensation. Inconsistencies across states are disadvantageous for survivors, and weaken the national effort toward accountability.

Although HB1378’s limits are unjust, they’ve highlighted the growing issue of legal loopholes in the compensation process. Unlimited claims could result in financial instability for the state, and significantly impact Maryland’s courtroom efficiency. Removing time constraints can compromise due process and expose victims or institutions to claims that are difficult to adjudicate after decades have passed.

Maryland’s budget is settled at $61.24 billion and allocated in part for public welfare programs like the Medical Care Programs Administration, Aid to Education, Local Department Operations, and several others. Many funding projects serve a significant purpose, and placing caps on reimbursements may be a beneficial route to improve funding for them.

Still, it’s crucial to acknowledge that reports on child sexual assault aren’t another funding project — they’re a call for justice, a form of speaking out and, in some cases, the only form of justice. Cutting down on payouts to protect state finances shouldn’t come at the expense of suppressing victims’ voices. Excuses of legal technicalities and financial uncertainty cannot outweigh a survivor’s right to guaranteed protection and just compensation.

Ultimately, reducing time constraints for child abuse claims isn’t just about keeping up with other states or addressing institutional fears of financial liability and reputational damage; it’s about reflecting the complexities and realities of mental trauma. It’s beyond the bureaucratic barriers and financial concerns of Maryland and its laws. Every child has the right to justice and protection. Assault is eternally impactful, and the date of when it occurred is inconsequential. A victim’s trauma isn’t up for decision, and it doesn’t need a due date — it needs recognition. Maryland must put victims first, because their circumstances weren’t by choice, but by force.