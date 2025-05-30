Liga Little Flower: The rise of Whitman’s recreational soccer league

Playing soccer for a club or school team can be stressful, as daily practices and weekend games may get intense. In club soccer, competition exists not only between teams, but also among teammates. To provide an escape from this aggressive atmosphere, Whitman students created the Little Flower Soccer League (LFSL).

Juniors Eddie Kerschbaumer and Vitaly Sokolov founded the LFSL to create a non-stressful soccer environment where players can worry less about performance and focus on having fun. The league is student-run, and all game scheduling is communicated through league managers and team captains, who are also Whitman students. There are five teams — some of which are grade-exclusive, while others include players ranging from freshmen to seniors. The LFSL connects students from various backgrounds through their shared passion for soccer.

When jumpstarting the league, Kerschbaumer intended to create a welcoming environment for all soccer players. Kerschbaumer formed the league in the fall of 2024, and he said its popularity has increased since then.

“It started off as a small game, but the unique culture has turned into something much bigger,” Kerschbaumer said. “I have no doubt that Whitman’s strong soccer community will allow the league to continue to thrive.”

Many students played regularly on the field at Little Flower Church, so the founders centered the league around the field. This idea stemmed from two friend groups deciding to play a full match against each other in the fall of 2024. To make the game more official, they created team names: Rice and Beanz FC and Way2FC. The success of the first match and talk around school led to the addition of another team, Champagne Papi FC, giving the LFSL enough teams to become an official league by providing more than one possible matchup. As news about the new league circulated, Whitman students who had already been training at Little Flower formed teams and rushed to join.

Social media has contributed to the league’s success, as teams showcase their games and highlights to a broader audience. Shortly after the third team joined, each team made its own Instagram account, where they made pre-game jabs at each other and posted results afterward. Soon enough, the league gained two more teams and began gaining traction throughout the Whitman community.

Sophomore Adam Nebe, the social media manager and goalkeeper for Champagne Papi FC, said his role is to post lineups and results on the team Instagram account.

“Not only does it increase exposure for the league, but it also helps with community building,” Nebe said.

The LFSL is home to a diverse group of players, students and, above all, friendships. The league welcomes a wide range of skill levels, from beginners looking to socialize to top-tier academy players seeking a break from rigorous schedules and high-pressure matches.

Sophomore Logan Linton plays for Bethesda Soccer Club in MLS Next — an elite club soccer league. MLS Next provides clear pathways to professional contracts and college scholarships. Linton says he rarely has time to play soccer with his friends, but the LFSL allows him to do so in a carefree setting.

“It’s a nice break from the pressure of playing on my club team,” Linton said. “It’s the perfect mixture of fun and competitiveness. I think that’s the real charm of the league as a whole.”

The league’s teams meet after school, usually every Friday, at 3:30 p.m. on the turf at Little Flower Church. Teams have 30 minutes to warm up before the 4 p.m. start time. To ensure fairness, players from other teams volunteer to referee the matches. From then on, games proceed as normal, with two 45-minute halves.

Although the LFSL may not be widely known, it still attracts several spectators per match. Most attendees are either players from other teams curious about the competition or students coming to cheer on their friends.

Chemistry teacher Peyton Ford has seen a few LFSL games, which he said triggered old memories.

“Those guys on that pitch remind me of my boyhood when I grew up in Scotland,” Ford said. “At Little Flower, they don’t play for the money — they play for the glory.”

The LFSL is currently in the middle of its second season. In 2024, Rice and Beanz FC won the championship in the three-team league, while Way2FC is leading the table in the 2025 season. Information about the league, including schedules, player statistics and league standings, can be found in the official LFSL document.

Whether students want to unwind from stressful club games, search for people with similar hobbies or simply spend time with peers, the LFSL offers that opportunity. This recreational soccer league unites students through its inclusivity, diversity and emphasis on fun. Given the influence the LFSL has already amassed, members expect the league to continue expanding and accommodating the growing Whitman soccer community.