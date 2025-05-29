Advice from seniors: how to navigate high school

The transition from middle to high school can be a challenging time for many students, both academically and socially. Navigating this potentially drastic change can be especially difficult in large high schools like Whitman, where the workload and social dynamics shift. Whitman offers many rigorous courses, clubs and sports, which may feel overwhelming for newcomers. However, upperclassmen can offer guidance and wisdom from their learned experiences. Here, seniors who’ve attended Whitman for four years share their advice.

Go to school events

Each week, Whitman hosts various events, offering a diverse range of activities for students from sports games to theater productions. On Saturday, April 26, Carolina Jensen attended this year’s Talent Show, a Whitman Drama production.

“It’s so cool how all those kids put that whole thing together,” Jensen said.

Story continues below advertisement

One of Ryan Cheriathundam’s favorite memories from his time at Whitman was last year’s boy’s basketball state semifinals when the Vikings faced off in an intense game against the Richard Montgomery Rockets. In the last few seconds, the Vikings were down by one point until junior Will Shapiro shot a three-point buzzer-beater that secured the win for Whitman. Spectators in the bleachers rushed to storm the court.

“Everyone’s running around,” Cheriathundam said. “It was chaos. It just didn’t feel real.”

Luisa Goeke said attending school events is a good opportunity to strengthen friendships. Goeke loved going to international nights and sports games because of the community they fostered. These events are not only fun, but they also create a way to turn acquaintances from class into friends outside of school, Goeke said.

Join a sport or club

Whitman offers a variety of sports and over 120 student-led clubs, providing chances to become involved and meet new people. Participating in extracurricular activities can help students connect with others who have similar interests.

Jensen participated in a new countywide sport this year: flag football. Initially, she was hesitant to join the team because she wasn’t sure what to expect, but she ended up content with her choice. Jensen said she became closer to her classmates, and her experience exceeded her expectations.

“It was amazing,” Jensen said. “It was one of my best experiences in high school. The coaches were amazing and I met so many new people.”

Goeke was on the cheerleading team for all four years at Whitman. She said she really enjoyed participating, especially cheering at the Friday night football games in the fall and competing during the winter. Whitman’s singular cheerleading team features diverse grades, which Goeke appreciated because it allowed her to meet a wider range of people.

“I loved cheer,” Goeke said. “I got to meet upperclassmen who gave me advice and it helped me expand my social circle.”

Balance social life and academics

Cheriathundam encourages students to take advantage of opportunities to spend time with classmates. He says it’s important to find the right mix between schoolwork and a social life.

“You will remember the times you spent with your friends and those experiences,” Cheriathundam said. “Maintain good academic habits, but balance it with experiences that you won’t forget.”

Goeke says time management is key to achieving a healthy balance. Although this skill can be challenging to master, it has been essential for Goeke. Especially as a student-athlete, managing sports and school work simultaneously can be difficult. Goeke suggests spending free time wisely to complete as much work as possible.

“Stop procrastinating — prioritize school and also have a life,” Goeke said. “It’s better to get it out of the way and not feel stressed later.”

Practice productive studying habits

Building positive study habits can transform how students perform in the classroom. To study, Cheriathundam likes watching YouTube videos that explain difficult topics, as well as studying with friends.

“Studying with other people is helpful because you have more minds working together,” Cheriathundam said.

Jensen came up with mnemonic strategies and studying devices to help her remember key information. Still, she recommends prioritizing in-class learning, as not paying attention one time could have a ripple effect.

“Sometimes I’ll catch myself doing work for other classes, but you lose so much information when you do that,” Jensen said.

Goeke’s go-to study strategy for AP exams is making visuals. She suggests using a whiteboard to write notes and create symbols that help internalize the content. According to Goeke, dividing each unit is essential, and writing everything down helps absorb information better.

Special advice from the seniors

After years of trying to perfect his work and putting pressure on himself, Cheriathundam realized that flaws are inevitable and realistic.

“It’s impossible to achieve perfection,” Cheriathundam said. “Just do your best.”

Jensen reminds students to take advantage of the possibilities available at Whitman. She encourages students to leave their comfort zones and try new things.

“Remember to be social,” Jensen said. “There’s always an opportunity to meet someone else and join a new club or a sport.”

Goeke stresses the importance of being open-minded, as many people make friends and gain experiences they would’ve never expected. She notes that everyone has a unique journey, and it’s essential to prioritize what’s best individually.

“Don’t worry too much about what everybody else is doing,” Goeke said. “Take your time and go on your own path.”

Ryan Cheriathundam will be attending the University of Maryland

Luisa Goeke will be attending the University of Michigan

Caroline Jensen will be attending the University of South Carolina after a gap year