The wild world of exotic pets

From towering Great Danes designed to take down bears to tabby kittens who spend their time catching mice, humans have bred domestic animals to stay by their sides. Despite the extensive range of household pets available, some people have chosen more unusual companions. A scaled corn snake may not be ideal for cuddling, but it can certainly stand out in a room.

The veterinary community considers the term “exotic pet” in various ways, but it generally refers to any non-domesticated animal, unlike a dog, cat or farm animal. Under the broad definition, both a minuscule hamster and an agile tiger belong in the world of exotic pets.

Reptilians like bearded dragons, one of the most popular pet lizards, are also included in this broad definition. Though now widely bred in captivity, the bearded dragon’s natural habitat lies in the deserts and scrublands of Australia. In the 1980s, a group of German tourists smuggled bearded dragons from their natural habitat in order to breed them overseas for desired traits such as variations in color morphs, patterns and sizes.

University of British Columbia student Zoe Hsu received her bearded dragon named Spike for her 10th birthday. She describes interactions with her cold-blooded friend as surprisingly warm.

“My favorite part of taking care of Spike was how curious he was,” Hsu said. “I could tell he really loved me as much as I loved him.”

While Spike and other bearded dragons may not be soft and fluffy, they are friendly, responsive and docile creatures. They can make for unexpected companions, and pet experts praise them as good pets for school-aged children.

The amount and type of work required to care for an exotic pet vary by species. Although a hamster needs more mental stimulation and attention than a clownfish, the clownfish’s saltwater tank requires constant maintenance, thorough temperature monitoring, salinity checks and filtering.

Hsu found that caring for Spike was fairly straightforward. Daily tasks included topping off his food, refreshing his water, feeding him a couple of live bugs and monitoring his tank’s temperature and humidity.

“Caring for him was pretty easy — easier than most people expect,” Hsu said. “It sounds like a lot, but it really wasn’t. I spent maybe 15 minutes a day in the morning.”

Exotic pets also offer a variety of unique and exciting behaviors, learning special skills and tricks.

For junior Helena Santamaría, her talking parrot is an example. She said the bird lived on her family’s farm in Colombia and remains a lively and independent phrase-repeater.

“My favorite part of taking care of this pet was telling it jokes, as we taught him to laugh,” Santamaría said.

However, the parrot’s intelligence comes at a cost, she says. Santamaría explains how her parrot often repeats information and conversations at the dinner table. Nevertheless, many find that parrots make for complex and clever pets. Parrots’ engaging personalities are popularly showcased online, with over 600 million videos on TikTok under the word “parrot.”

On TikTok, user @apolloandfrens has gained nearly three million followers from sharing the quirky habits of their talking parrot, Apollo. This parrot has attracted attention for his ability to name objects he’s presented with, going so far as to describe what they’re made out of. Platforms like TikTok have provided a spotlight for exotic pets, pushing parrots and other animals onto many users’ feeds.

Owning an exotic pet, like any animal, requires thorough research and a significant time investment. Even though many find exotic pets to be challenging, wild creatures can still become an animal lover’s best friend.

Exotic pet laws vary by state. In America, there are certain limits on the types of species that citizens can own, especially when those species could pose threats to human safety. Maryland laws prevent individuals without a valid license issued by the Department of Natural Resources from owning foxes, skunks, raccoons, bears, caimans, alligators, crocodiles, wild cats, undomesticated canines, nonhuman primates and venomous snakes. A violation of this rule can result in a fine and seizure of the animal.

The amount of regulations is a nod to the importance of research when it comes to selecting an exotic pet. Choosing the right pet can depend on the owner’s work schedule and finances, as well as the animal’s life span.

Finances may be one of the largest deciding factors when adopting an exotic pet. The upfront cost of a parrot can range from around $35 for parakeets to thousands of dollars for rarer breeds like macaws. In addition, enclosures, food, vet care and toys can compile over $100 per month.

Animal experts recommend that prospective owners source their exotic pets from legal and reputable breeders to mitigate the illegal wildlife trade. In the U.S., the illegal wildlife trade generates an estimated $8 billion to $10 billion annually, making it the country’s fourth-largest illegal trade industry.

In recent years, social media has perpetuated illegal wildlife trafficking. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram allow users to stay anonymous when purchasing exotic animals, often from unidentified sources.

In addition to legal issues, the adequacy of living conditions for exotic pets raises some ethical concerns for animal well-being. Steve Maletzky, the head of the Tropical Lagoon Aquarium in Silver Spring, describes the parameters for poor pet care, specifically in regard to the exotic fish he keeps in the store.

“Unethical care is putting them in too small of a container or improper maintenance,” Maletzky said.

Without proper care, wild animals in captivity often experience immense psychological and physical harm. Some captive animals perform stereotypic behaviors — repetitive actions used to cope with frustration and mistreatment. Animals may even die prematurely due to stress caused by neglect.

The world of exotic animals is vast and provides unique opportunities for pet ownership. With careful planning and care, exotic animals can create lasting bonds with their owners and become fascinating companions.