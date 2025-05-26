Building strength in solidarity: The rise of group fitness classes

As the studio door swings open, a wave of hot air floods the room and people scramble to find an open spot. Yoga mats lie only inches apart beneath weights and foam blocks. The studio pulses with energy: music thumping, sweat dripping and regulars conversing with instructors. Across the country, group fitness classes have exploded in popularity, consistently packing studios. These classes are more than just a workout — they’re a social event, support system and method of reducing stress.

Group workout classes can increase motivation and relieve stress levels more effectively than working out alone. A study published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association found that exercising in a group lowered stress levels by 26%, whereas working out alone showed no significant stress reduction. Workout class participants displayed drastic improvements in their mental, physical and emotional quality of life.

Whitman sophomore Charlotte Gerber began attending workout classes after quitting her sport and searching for a new hobby. After going to a few, Gerber said she became “obsessed.”

“It is such an uplifting and positive environment,” Gerber said. “I find myself actually looking forward to working out because I have so much fun and feel so good afterwards.”

Workout classes have fluctuated in popularity. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, group workout classes had the most traction, but quarantine forced people to shift to isolated workouts like guided YouTube videos and walks. Workout studios adapted by offering hybrid models, combining in-person and virtual classes. Without as many social barriers now, group workouts have had a notable resurgence in participation.

CorePower instructor Karen Leder has been a fitness instructor for over 10 years. She believes her work positively contributes to both her physical and mental health.

“I think working out in a group environment or a community is really beneficial because you get the encouragement and support from the people around you,” Leder said. “You get the energy and even a little bit of competitiveness to stick with it, rather than just stopping yourself.”

The increasing selection of workout gear encourages the growing trend of fitness classes. “Enclothed cognition” is a phenomenon that suggests people’s clothing choices influence their physiological processes and behavior. Wearing flattering, comfortable and trendy athletic wear can lead to increased confidence, inspiring individuals to engage in physical activity. A chic workout set, matching water bottle and stylish yoga mat can boost morale and motivation.

Sophomore Olivia Zisa appreciates the little details of her weekly visits to CorePower in Bethesda.

“Workout sets make classes so fun,” Zisa said. “When I look good, I feel good.”

In addition to workout classes’ fashion appeal, the instructors decomplicate workouts. Having someone to plan a structured workout simplifies the exercises and engages guests. Guided instruction can remove some of the intimidation often associated with starting a new routine.

Nevertheless, group fitness isn’t for everyone. Walking into a class full of experienced regulars might be intimidating and discourage newcomers from joining. Those unfamiliar with the technique or equipment might feel self-conscious or overwhelmed.

The high costs can also make fitness studios like CorePower, Solidcore and SoulCycle inaccessible for many. On average, the prices of these classes start at $34 per session, but they increase for different locations, instructors, days or class types. For students or low-income individuals, these classes may be too expensive in the long run.

Though they can be pricey, workout classes offer a wide range of options for different skill levels and goals. Some, like Corepower and SoulCycle, focus on high-intensity sculpting, while others, such as Solidcore and barre classes, emphasize low-intensity strength training.

Despite the financial barriers, group workout classes have become bigger than fitness, transforming into a lifestyle, a community and for many, a new form of self-care. These classes are reshaping a new generation’s approach to fitness by making it fun and simple. The rise in popularity suggests that fitness today isn’t just about looking good; it’s about feeling good inside and out.