U.S. Men’s Soccer season outlook

After a rough start to the 2025 season, including a 1–0 semifinal loss to Panama and a 2-1 loss in the third-place game against Canada for the Concacaf Nations League (CNL), the U.S. men’s national soccer team is looking for redemption. Following these losses, fans are questioning the team’s defense, which may result in roster changes. In 2024, the team saw success in the CNL but fell short in the Olympics and the Copa America. After the tumultuous season, head coach Gregg Berhalter was fired in July and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino, who will coach his first World Cup in the summer of 2026.

Offseason

Following the hiring of Pochettino, the U.S. men’s team had a bustling offseason, calling up 10 Major League Soccer (MLS) players to refresh the roster and add young talent before the World Cup. Forward Patric Agyemang was the first recruit to make an instant impact by scoring in an MLS match in March. The U.S. then brought up Real Salt Lake midfielders Diego Luna and Emeka Eneli to energize the midfield. Midfielder Tanner Tessmann added more depth and composure with his past experience in the United Soccer League for North Texas. Pochettino brought in forward Brian White in hopes of boosting the attack and diversifying scoring options.

These new and returning players will support Pochettino’s strategy of mixing fresh and experienced talent to prepare the team for upcoming matches. The recent additional players have strengthened the team’s performance so far, boosting morale for the World Cup next year.

Season Outlook

The team’s expectation for this season is to focus on winning games more consistently. The first step in preparing for the World Cup is to have a successful run in the 2025 Gold Cup, ideally making it to the finals. The Gold Cup tournament occurs biannually in the summer, featuring national teams across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Pochettino’s goal is to create a faster, more physically resilient team that can compete with the top international teams.

The U.S., along with Canada and Mexico, will host the 2026 World Cup, making the tournament more meaningful for the U.S. The national team has never advanced past the quarterfinals, but with their new recruits and coach, they hope to break that pattern and progress further. Upcoming stars like Giovanni Reyna have impressive technical skills that significantly contribute to the team’s offensive strategies. However, the defense lacks shape and aggression. Aside from stars Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers, the team’s defense is ineffective compared to World Cup contenders like France, Brazil, and England.

Potential Strengths

Pochettino’s experience coaching difficult games such as the Champions League and Carabao Cup finals is key for the U.S. team this year. The players are young and have terrific speed on the wings paired with a good ability to counterattack. The team’s returning strong midfield includes Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah, who all played in the 2022 World Cup. In conjunction with emerging talent, this midfield trio brings a balance of defensive toughness, energy and ball control that’ll make the team more well-rounded.

Weakness

The national team significantly lacks defensive help and needs a powerful center back who can actively shut down attackers. Adding a new coach also brings an immense amount of experimentation, playing different players at different positions. Trial and error, however, can pose risks if lineups are underdeveloped during a game. The goalkeeper position is still uncertain, as goalie Matt Turner’s status is questionable. Turner has struggled to find playing time at his current club, Nottingham Forest, igniting debates on whether he deserves the goalie spot for the US team.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, the national team is counting on Pochettino to bring fresh energy and unseen success.