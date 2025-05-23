New RFK stadium to open in D.C.

The Washington Commanders and D.C. officials announced an agreement to build a new 65,000-seat football stadium at the current RFK Stadium site, April 28. The announcement follows years of negotiations between the Commanders organization, the D.C. government and the federal government.

Mayor Muriel Bowser must obtain approval from the D.C. Council for the deal to move forward. If approved, the stadium is scheduled to open in 2030.

Costing nearly 3.7 billion dollars to rebuild, the new RFK site will repurpose over 180 acres and include housing communities, an athletic complex and a waterfront walk along the Anacostia River. The Commanders’ move to RFK stadium will make them the final major D.C. sports team to relocate back into the district.

The Commanders previously left RFK stadium in 1997, after which it served as home to the Washington Nationals and D.C. United. However, since the Washington Nationals relocated in 2007 and D.C. United moved to Audi Field in 2018, RFK has remained vacant.

History teacher Thomas Young, who attended Commanders games as a child, said the stadium site holds personal significance.

“I have very good memories of RFK as probably about a 10 to 12-year-old,” Young said. “My neighbor, Mr. Brown, would take me to games.”

The Commanders currently play at Northwest Stadium, located in Landover, Maryland. Built in 1997, the stadium has faced criticism for deteriorating conditions.

In 2022, a railing collapsed onto Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during a game. Additional complaints included burst pipes, traffic, poor concessions and uncomfortable seating, leaving Sports Illustrated to name the stadium as one of the worst venues in American sports.

Junior Jack Pelemotor has attended many Commanders games at Northwest Stadium and said he is looking forward to the new build.

“A brand new stadium for a brand new franchise,” Pelemoter said. “It’s a lot of return to glory around here — it’s gonna be pretty cool.”

After a 12-win season that led the Commanders to an NFC championship, many view the team’s return to playing at RFK as a retreat to past D.C. football success. While formerly playing at RFK stadium, the Commanders qualified for five Super Bowls, winning three.

However, other fans are concerned with the potential drawbacks of the team leaving Northwest Stadium. Science teacher and football coach Daniel Prettyman said he is in support of an improved stadium, but has doubts.

“We need a better atmosphere, but you need places to tailgate,” Prettyman said. “People go to the game, and want that camaraderie in the parking lot- celebrating being a Commander.”