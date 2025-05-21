Flexible seating: thinking outside of the desk

When a student walks into a classroom, they can almost certainly expect to see rows of stiff, upright desks evenly lining the space, prepared to host a monotonous lecture and induce an agonizing backache. This traditional setup has remained unquestioned for years, despite significant changes in students’ learning priorities. Now, with modern technology that can account for a wide range of needs, standard desks are outdated and no longer need a place in the classroom.

Flexible seating replaces traditional desks with innovative furniture such as bean bags, stools and exercise balls. By providing alternative seating, teachers allow students to choose a learning space that best suits their needs, maximizing productivity in class. Counties across the U.S. have experimented with alternative seating in their classrooms and witnessed significant benefits, including improved grades and greater student participation. To elevate students’ learning, the MCPS Board of Education should allocate funding for flexible classroom seating.

Many educators credit Italian educator Maria Montessori with developing flexible seating through her early 1900s learning philosophy, the Montessori Method. This method, often seen in younger grades, advocates for hands-on learning centered around student choice. Montessori opposed stationary desks due to their lack of flexibility and interactivity. Today, roughly 5,000 schools across the U.S. have adopted her method of teaching and included adaptable seating in their classrooms.

While elementary school classrooms typically offer flexible seating due to its ability to engage young students, its benefits apply to all grade levels. In a Tarleton State University study on the use of dynamic seating in college classrooms, students reported improved focus on schoolwork and greater collaboration with peers in adaptable classroom arrangements compared to traditional, stationary settings.

Story continues below advertisement

High school classrooms also demonstrate these advantages. Texas high school teacher Josh McDaniel switched to a flexible setup in his classroom to foster a more relaxed environment. In an interview for Edutopia, McDaniel explained how the change has motivated his students to focus in class.

“The students have responded with better attendance and written work, improved grades and a more positive culture in the room,” he said.

Alternative seating not only encourages student engagement, but also supports academic achievement. Seating that promotes movement improves executive functioning skills, helping students retain information more effectively. A study by Seatplenary discovered that students’ test scores increased by 10% when they were able to choose their style of seating. These accommodations enable students to devote their full attention to teachers’ instructions, yielding stronger performances.

Occupational therapist Jamie Hecox dedicates herself to ensuring an accessible learning experience for students. She highlights how typical desks hinder students’ ability to apply themselves to school.

“We as humans are supposed to move as we learn,” Hecox said. “[Traditional desks] prevent people from moving and getting the breaks that they might need, which can impact focus and attention and learning.”

Although academic performance is a critical aspect of schooling, socialization also plays an important role in students’ education. A typical classroom setup with rows of separated desks limits students’ opportunities to converse with their peers, despite the fact that interaction and relationship building with classmates are essential for social development.

Classrooms with flexible seating promote collaboration between students due to their accessible and versatile layout, allowing students to move around and connect with others. When students have the opportunity to talk through class material with peers, they gain a heightened understanding of the concepts and develop a more positive attitude towards learning.

While students obtain valuable educational growth by sitting with classmates, teachers often limit those opportunities. Each student has different learning needs and a one-size-fits-all method of teaching isn’t always compatible with everyone. A Seat Plenary survey found that students’ comfort and motivation to learn increased by 25% after teachers implemented unconventional seating. Many students struggle with the rigid environment of school classrooms, making flexible seating an easy change to facilitate a more comfortable learning experience.

Whitman special education teacher Raymondo Williams provides support for students with disabilities. He makes an effort to foster a welcoming learning space for his students through dim lighting and soothing music.

“It creates more of a relaxed environment for students to just go ahead and get things done, but not feel uncomfortable,” Williams said.

However, the comfort of flexible seating raises its price. Educators may overlook innovative furniture due to its cost. Seating can range from as little as $20 for a yoga ball to upwards of $100 for a stool, numbers that would spike if classrooms across the country implemented them. Regardless, many affordable seating options exist, such as thrifting or repurposing old furniture. Other methods, such as public outreach, crowdfunding or fundraisers can also sponsor flexible furniture. With funding from MCPS, teachers can create a dynamic classroom by acquiring a diverse range of furniture pieces to provide students with various learning options.

Educational reform begins in the classroom. Steps as little as making classrooms more comfortable can have impacts as large as motivating students to work harder.

“I feel comfort plays a part in performance of any kind, including academic performance,” Williams said. “If you’re not feeling well in any capacity, it makes it harder to concentrate on tasks at hand.”