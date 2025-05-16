Baseball falls to WJ 10–0 in regional championship

The baseball team (14–5) lost to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (16–3) 10–0 on Wednesday in only six innings, ending Whitman’s season.

Offensively, the Whitman bats struggled mightily. Walter Johnson senior Nolan Ross pitched exceptionally and only allowed two hits the whole night. The Wildcats were able to get out to an early 3-0 lead in the second inning after key hits, which only continued.

On the mound, senior Sammy Angel got the start and he did not have his best stuff. WJ’s offense was exceptional, and Angel was only able to get through one and a third innings, giving up four hits and three runs. Senior Wells Twining came in for relief and was able to pitch his 100th career inning for Whitman, a huge milestone for the UMBC commit. Good discipline by the Wildcats allowed four runners to get walks during his appearance. Freshman Puck Gardiner and sophomore Sam Clement followed, and the struggles only continued. The game ended after a walkoff single in the sixth by WJ.

The Vikings will look to bounce back next season; congratulations to all the seniors on their amazing high school careers.