Boys lacrosse surpasses Blair 12–6 to win state quarterfinal

The Vikings (14–2) beat the Blair Blazers (8–7) 12–6 on Wednesday night, moving on to the state semifinals for just the second time in Whitman history.

For the first time in over 15 years, the Jerome M. Marco Stadium hosted a boys’ lacrosse state playoff game. The venue was buzzing with energy and packed with Whitman students hoping to experience a historical performance, and that is just what they received.

The Vikes started the game with intensity, fighting for every loose ball and not letting the Blazers get any possession. Early goals from juniors Tommy Gardiner and Sean Sanders helped Whitman start on the front foot.

The Blair defense played well throughout the game, keeping the Whitman offense to one of its lowest tallies of the season. The Vikings’ defense more than made up for this with their aggressiveness and fighting mentality. Junior Knox Brogan had a stellar performance, with several forced turnovers and a great face-off win percentage. However, it was largely a team effort as six players had multiple takeaways. Senior goalie Mark Buckley had yet another outstanding game, with a 72.7 save percentage.

Story continues below advertisement

Late in the game, with a somewhat comfortable lead, the Vikings were content with keeping possession and playing conservatively to prevent a comeback. Once the final whistle blew, the crowd erupted in cheers, and the Whitman bench stormed the field. It was a scene that will never be forgotten.

Highlight performances include top scorer Drew Delano with four goals, and Sanders who notched a hat-trick. Juniors Tommy Gardiner and Tommy Sullivan conducted the offense, tallying two assists each.

The Vikes will now look to advance to their first-ever state final when they take on the Urbana Hawks (13–2) on Friday, May 16, at 7 p.m.