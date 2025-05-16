Sephora to open in Bethesda Row 2026

A Sephora store is opening in Bethesda Row, replacing Chef José Andrés’ Spanish Diner. The 6,700-square-foot is expected to open sometime in 2026, marking Sephora’s third location in Bethesda.

Andrés opened Spanish Diner in May 2021, and closed its doors in February after nearly four years of serving Spanish-style comfort food.

Sephora —a multinational chain of cosmetic stores and beauty retailers—operates over 2,700 stores across 35 countries, offering around 340 exclusive brands. Due to its wide beauty product selection and social media presence, Sephora has become one of the most prominent retailers globally.

Sophomore Elise Gardner said she believes Bethesda Row may be a favorable market for Sephora, given the frequent presence of teen shoppers in the area.

“I think it could be a good replacement for the Spanish Diner,” Gardner said. “One of the largest demographics that shops at Bethesda Row is teens.”

Sephora has seen rising popularity among children and teenagers. In recent years, cosmetic brands have increasingly marketed their products toward younger audiences, contributing to growth in the beauty industry.

Sephora owns two Bethesda locations, one inside the Westfield Montgomery Mall and another in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose. Sophomore Eden Chang said the proximity of the new Sephora is an enticing feature.

“I don’t go to Sephora that often,” Chang said. “Maybe that will change because it’s moving to Bethesda.”

Bethesda Row has undergone several updates this year, including the opening of Free People Movement in February and the reopening of the French restaurant Mon Ami Gabi in March. The restaurant Sprout and the clothing store Indigo Octopus will open this spring and summer, joining the upcoming Sephora store.

In 2023, Sephora began locking up all its fragrances due to increased shoplifting, leaving only testers on display.

Sophomore Lulu Giesecke said she is excited about the new opening but also has concerns about potential security issues.

“I think that there’s gonna be a lot of shoplifting from there,” Giesecke said. “Bethesda Row is growing and there are popular stores that just opened.”