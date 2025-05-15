The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
“Sinners”: Where Blues Meet Blood

May 15, 2025
via x @EzraCubero

Love, music and resilience hit the big screen in Ryan Coogler’s new movie “Sinners.” This thrilling tale features bloodthirsty vampires while detailing the struggles of African Americans during segregation. 

The movie begins with twins Elias and Elijah Moore, both played by Michael B. Jordan. They move back to their hometown of Delta, Miss. to open a juke joint for the local Black community, scarred by oppression under Jim Crow Laws, which enforced racial segregation and discrimination against African Americans. They bring along their cousin Sammie, played by Miles Caton, for opening night. The event, filled with live music and a strong sense of camaraderie, soon turns bloody when Sammie’s performance conjures spirits and transcends time. Sammie’s talent captures the interest of vampire Remmick, played by Jack O’Connell. 

Coogler’s storytelling, along with the setting, costumes and outstanding soundtrack, lures the audience into 1932 Mississippi. The movie features continuous references and appearances of the Ku Klux Klan, demonstrating constant threats to African Americans at the time. These visual cues provide historical context, highlighting the violence, fear and oppression Black Americans faced due to racism.

Delivering an all-time stellar performance, Jordan brings distinct and interesting personalities to both Elias and Elijah. Being war veterans, the twins have different sets of trauma, creating unique challenges they must overcome in their relationships. Throughout the movie, Jordan masterfully portrays their mutual support as they struggle to face their hardships. 

Novice actor Caton makes his Hollywood debut playing Sammie, a preacher’s son who finds solace in the blues music genre despite his father’s disapproval. The genre has served as a platform for Black Americans to share their sorrows through emotional, oppression-resisting language. The blues become Sammie’s means of self-expression as he explores generational conflict, identity and familial expectations. 

“Sinners” features a soundtrack by famed “Oppenheimer” composer Ludwig Göransson. The score, composed mainly of blues music, intends to raise awareness for African American communities and their symbolic lyrics. The genre is a crucial plot device, exemplifying African Americans’ ability to form a vibrant culture despite discrimination. 

“Sinners” isn’t Coogler’s first film that depicts the struggles of marginalized groups. Often using fictional universes to represent systemic racism and Black history, Coogler has surpassed critics’ expectations with past projects like “Creed,” “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Still, “Sinners” takes Coogler’s talent for Black history storytelling to a new level. The movie uses vampires as a metaphor for the prejudice that African Americans faced in the Deep South during the post-Reconstruction era. The powerful representation of prominent white-supremacist groups, along with the musical celebration of Black culture, turns “Sinners” from a classic vampire movie into a historical horror-thriller. 

Coogler structured “Sinners” in reverse chronological order, starting at the end of its timeline of events and going towards the beginning, effectively engaging the audience. This twisting journey enhances the underlying message about racial intolerance in the 20th century. 

With its rich storytelling, haunting soundtrack, striking visuals and powerful performances, “Sinners” is as entertaining as it is thoughtful. Tackling heavy themes like racism, resilience and community with a rare sensitivity, Coogler conveys a powerful point in this thrilling and unforgettable story. “Sinners” is not only a must-see, but also a strong contender for best movie of the year.

