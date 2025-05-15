The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Girls lacrosse falls to Quince Orchard 10–9 in regional final

By Max Wolf
May 15, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ lacrosse team (8–4) was defeated by the Quince Orchard Cougars (11–1) 10–9 on Monday in the regional finals, ending the Vikings’ season.

After falling to the Cougars 9-8 earlier in the season, the Vikes were looking to flip the script in what was an elimination game for both teams. The game was hard-fought and physical from the start, with both teams trading off goals until the half, where the Vikes found themselves down just one goal. The Whitman girls kept fighting hard in the second half, evening the score multiple times with their newfound energy. However, they fell just short in the end, as the Cougars stayed strong under pressure and ended the game with the victory.

Multiple players performed well for the Vikes despite the loss. Senior Quinn Foa and juniors Keira Robinson and Charlotte Dorsey came through on offense, all scoring multiple goals. On defense, senior Catherine Reichert dominated on ground balls and quick transitions.

Congratulations to all the seniors on their amazing seasons and high school careers.

