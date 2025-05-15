Track and Field finishes season at west region championships

The track and field team competed in the county championships at Seneca Valley High School from May 13–14 in their final meet of the season. The boys placed sixth out of 12 with 48 points, while the girls placed eighth out of 12 with 42 points.

Senior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky capped off his high school career with another spectacular showing. He finished with wins in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter, and maintained his 100% win record this season in those two categories. Slovinsky, along with juniors Zack Pritts and Yuishiro Sakai and senior Stephen Johnson, also claimed third in the 4×800 relay. Sophomore Jonah Greszler also concluded his season on a high, with a personal best of 9:46.75 seconds, earning him a joint-season best result of second.

Senior Katherine Greenwald had a strong final showing for the Vikings. Greenwald claimed top-five finishes in all three categories she competed in, including a personal best 2:18.42 seconds in the 800-meter, which resulted in a second-place finish. Senior Ava Wilson concluded her strong form in pole vault with a trademark performance, earning third place with a 10’9”; she has now concluded two consecutive seasons without finishing outside the top five.

The Vikes have concluded another successful season in track and field. With another talented senior class graduating, the Vikes can now look towards the leadership of the rising seniors to lead them into a successful 2026 season.