The Black and White

Boys lacrosse surpasses B-CC 14–9 to win regional championship

By Lucas Bloomberg
May 13, 2025

The boys’ lacrosse team (13–2) beat the B-CC Barons (9–5) 14–9 on Monday night, defeating their rivals and winning their first regional championship in over 15 years.

The Vikes started early with goals from juniors Arkin Isip and Tommy Sullivan. Whitman’s offense dominated for the majority of the game, moving the ball around swiftly and breaking down the Barons’ defense. They demonstrated great discipline by taking smart shots and keeping possession so as not to allow a comeback. 

Defensively, the Vikings were just as strong, holding the strong Barons’ attack to only five goals late in the game. Junior Christian Armstrong led the team with two forced turnovers, but several other defenders got in on the action as well. Senior goalie Mark Buckley also excelled, getting 18 saves to shut down the B-CC attackers.

The Barons started to pick up the pace in the fourth quarter, scoring four goals to cut the Whitman lead. The comeback was ultimately not enough, as Whitman maintained a comfortable lead until the final whistle, defeating their rivals for the second time this season.

Highlight performances for the Vikes include juniors Sean Sanders and Arkin Isip, who each scored hat-tricks. Sanders and senior Drew Delano surveyed the field masterfully, getting three and four assists, respectively. 

The Vikings will now look onto the state quarterfinals, where they take on the Blair Blazers (8–6) at home on Tuesday, May 14, the time yet to be determined.

Lucas Bloomberg, Sports Writer