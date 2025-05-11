The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Black and White
The Black and White

Girls lacrosse overcomes Walter Johnson 9–5 to advance in playoffs

By Max Wolf
May 11, 2025
Niki Rateshtari

The girls’ lacrosse team (84) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (93) 95 on Friday, advancing to the third round of the regional playoffs in a low-scoring affair.

The game was tight from the opening draw, as the first half saw both teams fighting for possession and struggling to find goals. Down 5-3 out of the half, WJ was physical and relentless on offense, but the Vikes’ defense held strong, shutting out the Wildcats’ comeback attempts. Outstanding performances from senior defender Catherine Reichert and junior midfielder Mason Miller helped lead Whitman to a victory.

Seniors Kaitlin Lowy and Quinn Foa led the way for the Vikes on offense, scoring three and four goals, respectively. Lowy reached a huge milestone, scoring the 100th goal of her high school career. Junior Corrine Armstrong was also a big contributor on offense, as she added on two goals of her own. 

The Vikes will look to win their third playoff game against the Quince Orchard Cougars away on Monday, May 12, at 6 p.m. 

Niki Rateshtari
