Baseball surpasses Quince Orchard 14-10 in regional semifinals

The baseball team (14–4) beat the Quince Orchard Cougars (13–7) 14–10 Saturday afternoon, advancing to the regional championship.

Whitman got out to an early lead in the first inning when senior Cole Roman hit an RBI double to drive in senior Sammy Angel. Senior RJ Heller followed with a double that drove in two, and freshman Noah Caruso hit an RBI single. The Vikes extended the lead to 6-0 in the second inning and cruised until the fourth inning. Patient hitting by the Cougars led to a seven-run fourth inning, making the score 7-6.

Quince Orchards’ offense was dominating for the next couple of innings, scoring multiple runs, pushing the score to 10-6. A Whitman upset seemed unlikely, but in the bottom of the sixth, the Viking bats came alive. Senior Dorian Smith started the rally going for Whitman in sixth with a two-out single, and the following nine batters got on base, making the score 14-10, enough to win the game.

On the mound, senior Wells Twining cruised through the first three innings easily, but lost control in the fourth when he gave up four walks and seven runs, giving QO the lead. However, the Viking bullpen was able to keep the game close and allowed Whitman to take the lead later on. Senior Charlie Buckles got the win with a three-strikeout seventh inning to end the game.

With the win, Whitman will advance to the regional championship against Walter Johnson away on Tuesday, May 13.