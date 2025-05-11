Boys lacrosse cruises past Quince Orchard 18–6 in regional semifinals

The boys’ lacrosse team (12–2) beat the Quince Orchard Cougars (8–6) 18–6 Friday night, keeping the season alive and moving on to the regional final.

It took a bit for the Vikes to get going as they held only a three-goal lead at the end of the first quarter, up 4-1. Whitman started flustered as the Cougars came out early with a physical and defensive game plan.

In the second quarter, the Vikings opened the floodgates with a massive 10-goal run, including goals from junior Tommy Gardiner, senior Cole Werkman, and freshman Danny Merlis. The score at the half was a commanding 14-3, one of their best halves of the season.

The lead allowed everyone on the team to enter the game, giving younger players experience in a high-stakes matchup. Although they didn’t score many goals in the second half, the Whitman defense kept up its intensity, swarming the Cougars at every chance and only conceding three more until the end of the game.

Story continues below advertisement

The top scorers for the Vikings were senior Drew Delano and junior Tommy Gardiner with four each, and sophomore Carter Lowe had his second hat-trick in a row. However, this game was a true team performance, as nine Vikes got on the scoreboard.

Whitman will look to continue their playoff run as they take on the BCC Barons (9-4) at home; the time and date are yet to be determined.