Girls lacrosse dominates Gaithersburg 18–0 in opening round of playoffs

The girls’ lacrosse team (8–4) defeated the Gaithersburg Trojans (0–12) 18–0 on Wednesday, winning their opening playoff game with a dominant performance.

The Vikes were in command of the game from the start, jumping out to a quick lead that they never relinquished. Gaithersburg fought hard to stay in it, but they were completely overwhelmed and outmatched by Whitman.

Senior Lisa Tessel displayed exceptional draw control, helping lead the Vikes to a victory. Consistent possession and strong defense from junior Mason Miller and senior Catherine Reichert kept the Trojans out of the score column entirely, earning Whitman’s first shutout of the season. Senior Gabby Kux led the offense, scoring four Whitman goals.

The Vikes will look to advance in the playoffs away on Friday, May 9 where they rematch the Walter Johnson Wildcats at 5:30 p.m.