Softball falls to B-CC in regional playoffs

The softball team (7–8) fell to the B-CC Barons (9–8) 27–23 on Thursday afternoon.

Junior Asha Tallapragada started pitching for Whitman, allowing three hits and eleven runs in just one inning, with no strikeouts and one walk. Whitman responded quickly, earning three runs. Tallapragada started it off for the Vikes, followed by junior Emma Benaissa scoring and freshman Briley Silvola scoring by an error from the catcher. Silvola took over pitching in the third inning, allowing two hits and four runs. The Barons continue their lead, gaining four runs in the third inning, scoring 15–3.

Whitman put in a strong effort in the fourth and fifth innings, earning four runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth, putting the score 19–14. Junior Sydney Altman hit a single to left field, helping sophomore Julia Marcou score, with sophomore Quinn Barnowski and Altman also scoring in the inning. In the bottom of the fifth, Tallapragada singled on a ground ball to center field, helping Marcou score. Barnowski and Benaissa scored. Later, Marcou hit a fly ball and reached an error by center field, bringing senior Ariel Kim and junior Sienna Rancilio to score.

By the sixth inning, the Barons had scored three runs, with Whitman scoring three of their own in the bottom of the sixth. Senior Marisa Janger took over in pitching for the last four innings, allowing ten hits, twelve runs and one strikeout. The Barons continued their lead, scoring five runs in the seventh inning. Whitman made one last great attempt, scoring six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning with Barnowski, Benaissa and Janger scoring, bringing the final score to 27–23.

With the loss, the Vikings are out of the playoffs but look to continue a successful season next year.