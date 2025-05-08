The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Track and Field competes in county championship

By Junnosuke Cavallo
May 8, 2025
The track and field team competed at the MCPS County Championships at Seneca Valley High School from May 6–7. The boys tied with Springbrook for sixth place out of 22 with 39 points, while the girls tied with Montgomery Blair for 10th place out of 21 with 36.5 points.

Senior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky continued a brilliant run of form, claiming three individual top-three performances, including two wins in the 1600 meters and the 3200 meters. Sophomore Jonah Greszler also ran well in the 1600 meters, picking up seventh place with a personal best 4:27.03 seconds. The pair, along with junior Zack Pritts and senior Stephen Johnson, also claimed third place in the 4×800 relay, with a time of 8:05.95 seconds.

Senior Ava Wilson had a historic meet, setting a county record in the pole vault with a 11’0. Wilson also claimed a fourth-place finish in the high jump, with a season-high 5’0. Senior Katherine Greenwald also had a meet to remember, claiming two top-four finishes, including a personal best 10:48.73 seconds in the 3200 meters to claim second place. Senior Ella Werkman had a pair of season-best performances, claiming eighth and fifth in the 1600 meters and 3200 meters, respectively.

The Vikes will move on to compete at Albert Einstein High School in the MCPS B Meet on Saturday, May 11.

