The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Boys volleyball falls to Churchill 3–0 in county quarterfinals

By Theodore Dupree
May 7, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ volleyball team (8–5) lost to the Churchill Bulldogs (13–0) 3–0 in a close-fought game in the boys’ volleyball county’s quarterfinal tournament.

The Vikes started the first set strong as they looked to upset the undefeated Bulldogs. However, Churchill pulled away late to take the set 25–21.

The second set was just as close, with Whitman scrapping for every point. The Bulldogs yet again came up big in crunch time to secure the set victory 25–22.

The Vikes could not keep up with Churchill in the third set as the Bulldogs won the set 25–16 and the game 3–0.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the loss, the Vikes finished with a winning record for their third straight season and will look to make another playoff run next spring.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Boys lacrosse falls to Sherwood 17–8 in the county championship
Boys lacrosse falls to Sherwood 17–8 in the county championship
Softball falls to Sherwood 16–0
Softball falls to Sherwood 16–0
Boys volleyball demolishes Blake 3–0 to advance in the playoffs
Boys volleyball demolishes Blake 3–0 to advance in the playoffs
Baseball falls to Damascus 6–2
Baseball falls to Damascus 6–2
Pressbox: Baseball vs. Damascus
Softball defeats Wootton Patriots 11–9
Softball defeats Wootton Patriots 11–9
About the Contributors
Theodore Dupree, Sports Writer
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus