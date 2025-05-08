Boys volleyball falls to Churchill 3–0 in county quarterfinals

The boys’ volleyball team (8–5) lost to the Churchill Bulldogs (13–0) 3–0 in a close-fought game in the boys’ volleyball county’s quarterfinal tournament.

The Vikes started the first set strong as they looked to upset the undefeated Bulldogs. However, Churchill pulled away late to take the set 25–21.

The second set was just as close, with Whitman scrapping for every point. The Bulldogs yet again came up big in crunch time to secure the set victory 25–22.

The Vikes could not keep up with Churchill in the third set as the Bulldogs won the set 25–16 and the game 3–0.

Despite the loss, the Vikes finished with a winning record for their third straight season and will look to make another playoff run next spring.