Whitman’s 4th annual IMPACT Week raises substance abuse awareness

Whitman held its fourth annual IMPACT Week to raise awareness about substance abuse, addiction and suicide prevention, April 28 to May 2. The week consisted of daily lunchtime events including presentations, a substance abuse exhibit, food trucks and a visit from dogs in the Whitman community.

Whitman SGA’s IMPACT Week Committee organized the week’s events in partnership with Whitman’s Stressbusters — a parent volunteer group dedicated to improving students’ mental health — the Whitman administrative team and the PTSA. Their mission is to make Whitman a safer, more positive environment.

The week began with guest speaker Arise and Flourish, a nonprofit focused on educating youth about substance abuse, delivering its “Cycle of Addiction” presentation in the media center. The group covered the dangers of substance abuse and how to seek or offer help if needed.

Sophomore Astrid Lin said the presentation addressed sensitive topics that were important to bring to the community’s attention.

“The presentation was great and very impactful,” Lin said. “It had a great atmosphere, and I think everyone enjoyed it.”

On Tuesday, students rallied in the bus loop to enjoy food trucks from Masala Grill, La Buena Empanada, Korean BBQ, Catalyst Hot Dogs and Tony’s Ice Cream.

On Wednesday, Bridge to Wellness held a workshop in the media center that discussed the pattern of bad habits and how to escape the cycle and build better habits.

On Thursday the Montgomery County Police Department gave a presentation in the bus loop. They reviewed the potential consequences of substance abuse, prevention mechanisms and resources to help those struggling. Additionally, they set up an obstacle course that modeled ways to have fun without substances.

On Friday, members of the Whitman community brought their dogs to greet students in the bus loop in an effort to help reduce student stress.

While many students regularly participate in Stressbusters events, some were unaware of IMPACT Week’s purpose. Sophomore Alana Applebaum said the efforts to raise awareness were not particularly effective and suggested guest speakers would be a more powerful and informative approach.

“I believe that IMPACT Week is important since substance abuse is an often overlooked issue in the community,” Applebaum said. “But I don’t really think that doing a bunch of activities will raise awareness for substance abuse.”

IMPACT Week closed with an interactive exhibit where students wrote down activities that didn’t involve substance use. The goal was to discourage substance use by promoting healthier outlets. Ideas included playing sports and video games, and being with friends.

Sophomore Dalia Rees said they think IMPACT Week has a positive effect on the Whitman community and hopes it helps those who struggle with substance abuse or addiction.

“I think IMPACT Week raises awareness for a good cause that is often not discussed enough,” Rees said. “I’m glad Whitman has this time to educate students more about the topic.”