The U.S. officially recognizes the month of May as Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. In 1992, President George H.W. Bush designated May as AAPI Heritage Month to commemorate the successes of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders such as Chinese immigrants role in building the Transcontinental Railroad and Filipino-Americans leadership in the organization of the Delano Grape Strike for farmer workers’ rights. Many celebrate the month by trying the diverse cuisines, dishes and culinary traditions of various AAPI ethnicities. Whether you crave traditional comfort food or culinary experimentation, these restaurants offer a taste of culture, history and innovation. These are The Black & White’s Top 10 AAPI-owned restaurants in the DMV area.

1. Moon Rabbit — Vietnamese

Moon Rabbit, located in Penn Quarter, D.C., takes originality to a new level by blending traditional Vietnamese cuisine with contemporary flavors. The unique dishes are evidence of Chef Kevin Thien’s commitment to running a kitchen full of multiculturalism. The bánh bèo — Vietnamese rice cakes — are garnished with asparagus and mushrooms and bathed in a Japanese koji-soy vinaigrette. The pâté chaud — a Vietnamese flaky puff pastry with French origins — is filled with pork jus, foie gras and wood ear mushrooms, deviating from the traditional ground pork filling. The desserts, created by acclaimed pastry chef Susan Bae, are daringly inspired, from the savory-sweet green curry sponge cake with avocado sorbet to the silky seaweed panna cotta. The restaurant’s interior mirrors Moon Rabbit’s distinctive yet classic cuisine by showcasing modern light fixtures and minimalist paintings, as well as dim lighting and soft, plush seating. Moon Rabbit is the product of Chef Thien’s upbringing and heritage, reflecting the diverse stories of Vietnamese-Americans.

2. Sisters Thai — Thai

Story continues below advertisement

The cozy energy that radiates from Sisters Thai in Potomac Village, MD, is tangible from the second customers enter the restaurant. The owner, Bangkok native Sumontita “Tammy” Disayawathana, creates an environment that emits hospitality. With its casually decorated interior, Sisters is brimming with personality, from the vintage books and trinkets filling the restaurant’s bookshelves to the relaxed seating arrangement. The menu is just as comforting, featuring a wide variety of flavorful Thai dishes. The flaky curry puffs served with a cucumber relish are the perfect choice for a light appetizer, and the yum woon sen salad with peanuts is fresh and hearty. The host of refreshing drinks like the floral aun-chun lemonade tie the meal together, reminiscent of a dinner at a beloved auntie’s house.

3. Truong Tien — Vietnamese

Truong Tien is located in Falls Church, VA, at Eden Center, the largest Vietnamese shopping center on the East Coast. Customers dine on low chabudai-style tables and enjoy Hue Royal Cuisine, which hails from an ancient imperial city ruled by the Nguyen dynasty. Owner Thanh Huong Thi Truong’s ancestors were members of the dynasty, and their recipes have become family heirlooms passed down through generations. Truong Tien offers dishes that turn centuries of flavor into a shared table for all. The taco-sized bánh khoái — a deep-fried savory pancake topped with shrimp and pork — is a delightful Vietnamese take on the French crêpe. The bún ốc — a spicy snail soup — is the ideal mix of spice and fresh root vegetables. The highlight of the meal is the tender, slightly chewy bánh bèo — tiny steamed tapioca and rice cakes topped with dried shrimp that will leave a lasting impression on your palate.

4. Dear Sushi — Japanese

Dear Sushi, located between Chinatown and Union Station at Capital Crossing in D.C., is an homage to Chef Makoto Ukawa’s Japanese roots in Nagoya, Japan. The restaurant offers mouthwatering and innovative takes on traditional sushi by dividing their omakase menu into two sections: “Old School” and “New School.” Both sections serve the same base sashimi with different garnishes and sauces that transform the dish. “Old School” offers classics such as ponzu and soy sauce, while “New School” includes truffle shavings, red chili and bottarga, with each bite balancing clean cuts of fresh fish with unexpected textures. The menu also offers a variety of hand rolls, appetizers like soba salad and tuna tartar, and entrees like wagyu beef and chicken katsu. Muted lighting and walls, reminiscent of the red arched torii gates of Japanese temples, set the relaxed mood. Dear Sushi imparts customers with a meal that feels simultaneously classic and fresh.

5. Hilo Poke — Hawaiian

Hilo Poke, located in Adams Morgan, D.C., is named after a Hawaiian island home to the Suisan fish market, known for its fresh poke and traditional ingredients. Hilo Poke both elevates and pays homage to its Hawaiian origins by offering a dozen choices for poke bowls with pre-selected ingredients, as well as the option to create your own. The cubed fish melts in your mouth, paired with savory sauces like yuzu ponzu, eel sauce and truffle vinaigrette. The popular Rainbow Bowl includes various fresh cuts of tuna, salmon, snapper and eel marinated in soy sauce and seasoned with masago fish roe, cucumber, tempura flakes and dried seaweed. Hilo Poke also offers dishes with Japanese influence, like the many types of samin — a variation of ramen with a lighter dashi broth. The spam musubi is a customer favorite that consists of marinated Spam and rice wrapped in nori. Hilo Poke’s welcoming and casual atmosphere features a coral colored mural of koi fish and gold-hued paper lanterns hanging from the ceiling, symbolic of the Hawaiian ho’okipa spirit that values hospitality. Fresh, vibrant and full of flavor, Hilo Poke is a true gem.

6. China Garden — Chinese

In Rockville, MD, an area known for its impeccable Chinese culinary scene, China Garden stands out from the rest. On any given day, China Garden is packed with dim sum carts whizzing by, warm chatter and wafts of authentic Cantonese food. The staff greets entering customers, ensuring that they feel welcomed. The extensive menu includes steaming hot delectables like beef tripe with ginger and scallion, pan-fried taro cakes, bao buns with a tender pork filling, and steamed beef balls with orange skin. The atmosphere is timeless and intimate with crystal chandeliers sparkling overhead and hints of crimson red appearing throughout the decor. In a delicate balance of savory and sweet, China Garden preserves the heart of Cantonese cuisine.

7. Rimtang — Thai

Chef Saran Kannasute opened Rimtang just off M Street in Georgetown, D.C. as a love letter to the flavors and aromas of his childhood in Bangkok. His mother, who is now the head chef of the kitchen, owned a restaurant in Thailand and inspired his culinary journey. The word “rimtang” means “sidewalk stall” in Thai, and the menu invokes that same spirit with authentic street food flavors. The range of deeply aromatic Thai dishes includes familiar favorites like panang curry and pad thai, but also more creative dishes like fried fish balls with tamarind sauce and lump crab omelettes. A meal here is best paired with lemongrass pandan juice — a cooling Thai iced coffee or fresh coconut juice. The townhouse setting is intimate and homey — small enough to feel cozy, but large enough to accommodate a host of diners. An impressive blend of tradition and flavor, Rimtang is a go-to for authentic Thai fare.

8. Delhi Spice — Indian

Delhi Spice has become a staple takeout and dine-in restaurant in Bethesda, MD since its opening in 2022. The restaurant takes customers on a journey of dishes tossed, cooked and seasoned with a medley of spices including turmeric, chili, cumin and coriander, resembling Khari Baoli —the largest Indian spice market in Asia. Their dishes range from the delicious chicken curry paired with roti to gobi lasooni — a batter-coated cauliflower dish tossed in tomato garlic sauce. The chola bharute — a chickpea, onion, ginger and pomegranate powder dish — is a richly flavored delight. Whether dining in or taking out, expect bold seasoning and friendly service.

9. Momo Chicken and Grill — Korean

Momo Chicken and Grill is a self-proclaimed “Retro-Hip KFC Joint.” Although its Bethesda location shut down in 2023, Momo is now open in Navy Yard, D.C. Momo is a mix between an American sports bar and a Korean home-style restaurant. The restaurant’s most popular dishes include the spicy pork bibimbap, the Korean fried chicken and the kkochi chicken skewers. Momo’s variations of bulgogi beef are endless, including the Korean and Vietnamese fusion bánh mì buns and Chinese lo mein. Everything on the menu pairs nicely with a side of kimchi or tako pupu — a battered octopus dish. Every dish bursts with bold, soulful flavors — comfort food in its truest form.

10. Tiger Fork — Chinese

Nestled in Blagden Alley, Tiger Fork lies in the heart of the D.C. food scene. While the restaurant is hidden away from main streets, the designers cleverly took inspiration from the secluded yet lively bars and restaurants of Hong Kong. Head chef Simon Lam creates a melting pot menu that weaves Hong Kong street food and Cantonese dishes with global cuisine. The restaurant features communal dining-style seating, wicker lanterns and intricate murals of loong — a dragon from Chinese folklore. Standout dishes include the salt and pepper calamari, Szechuan style green beans, crab wontons and chow fun. For those seeking an adventure, Tiger Fork delivers with punchy flavors and extravagant design.

The DMV area continues to be a hub for renowned AAPI cuisine, offering a glimpse into how Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have shaped the American culinary landscape. These restaurants are expressions of the resilient spirit that has defined the AAPI experience. Supporting these restaurants is more than just enjoying a great meal — it’s about celebrating the rich and diverse contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to American history.