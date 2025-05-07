Boys lacrosse falls to Sherwood 17–8 in the county championship

The boys’ lacrosse team (11–2) fell to the Sherwood Warriors (13–0) 17–8 on Tuesday evening.

Unlike the last game between the two teams, Whitman started well. Both sophomore Carter Lowe and senior Drew Delano scored to get the offense going for the Vikes. The defense fought hard as well, only allowing three goals to keep it at a tight 3–2 game going into the second quarter.

It seemed like it would be a contested match, but after the first frame, Whitman could not find any answers for Sherwood’s electric attack. The Warriors scored a combined 11 goals in the two quarters to open up the game.

Some bright spots for Whitman include Lowe’s highest scoring game of his varsity career, with a hat-trick, and senior Cole Werkman getting in the scoring sheet after a five-game drought.

However, the Vikes have something to look up to, as their great regular season record earned them a bye in the playoffs. Their first game will be at home on Friday, May 9, against the winner of the Quince Orchard Cougars and the Walter Johnson Wildcats.