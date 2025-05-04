Students raise concerns over spike in crime at Westbard

A shooting took place at Westbard Square near Bowlero on March 29, leaving two people with minor injuries. Apart from this incident, the area has seen multiple car break-ins.

Several Westbard theft victims have informed authorities of car robberies, with 11 reports filed to the police during February, March and April.

The recent spike in crime in the Westbard area affects Whitman students. While at Giant in Westbard Square during lunch, senior Sophie Counts’ car was broken into, March 27. She later filed a police report.

“I was waiting for about 10 minutes inside the store, and I came back out to see my back left driver side window had been shattered,” Counts said. “I saw my bag and my friend’s bag completely missing, which had my MacBook, practice stuff and my Oakleys.”

An anonymous Whitman student’s car was also broken into during lunch at Westbard Square. They said Whitman students should be more attentive to crime in the area.

“Whitman students should be more aware that these things are happening in our community so they can stay safe,” the student said.

In 2021, Regency Centers — a development company — began remodeling Westbard. Over the past few years, developers have made significant changes to the area, demolishing and reconstructing the shopping center. The Neighborhoods of EYA — a townhouse development company — started building over 100 townhouses and about 200 apartments. Westbard developers aim to create a mixed-use neighborhood by adding a park and a children’s play area. New businesses have moved into storefronts, and more are planning to open soon.

In the past, urbanization has led to upticks in crime in the DMV area. From 2014 to 2015, just after the DC Metro opened operations at Tysons Corner in neighboring Fairfax County, the Tysons Urban Team recorded a 58% increase in felonies and a 24% increase in misdemeanors in the area. Larger crime rates in urbanizing areas may stem from increasing economic disparities and opportunities for crime, both of which foster an environment where people are more inclined to commit crimes.

The Westbard plaza surrounds two large apartment buildings, where many Whitman students live. Some residents have expressed concerns over the sudden uptick in crime. Sophomore Jonas Udoff lives in one of the neighboring buildings and said he’s worried about the recent events.

“I don’t want to get shot or anything,” Udoff said. “It’s scary for anybody that’s coming through this area, just knowing that this is out there.”

Montgomery County reported an increase in crime from 2020 to 2023, with auto thefts spiking by 131%, carjacking rising by 28.6% and crimes like homicides increasing by 6.6%. Despite Westbard’s changing landscape, Udoff said he sees the crimes as a blow to the community’s appeal.

“These new buildings and restaurants coming into the area are a great addition,” Udoff said, “but I think they’re taken away by this rising crime, because people aren’t going to want to go to these restaurants as much or live in this area if it’s not safe.”